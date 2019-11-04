You are here

Home > Consumer

China approves first new Alzheimer's drug in 17 years

Mon, Nov 04, 2019 - 10:46 AM

[SHANGHAI] China approved a drug to treat Alzheimer's made by a Shanghai-based pharmaceutical company, the first new therapy endorsed for the disease in 17 years and a major breakthrough in the country's push to become a leader in scientific research.

The National Medical Products Administration said in a statement on Saturday that it granted conditional approval to Oligomannate. In trials, the drug statistically improved cognitive function in patients suffering from mild to moderate Alzheimer's as early as week four, Shanghai Green Valley Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

The drug is slated to be available in China by the end of 2019, Green Valley said, and joins only a handful of Alzheimer's-related therapies worldwide. There are currently no globally approved treatments to slow or stop the neuro-degenerative disease, which is the most common cause of dementia in the US and robs people of their ability to remember and to perform basic tasks.

Green Valley said it plans to apply for marketing authorization in "selected countries following the China launch." It will start global clinical trials early next year, with sites in the US, Europe and Asia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Chasing a Cure

SEE ALSO

Growth in China's LNG imports tumbles as economy slows

Pharmaceutical companies around the world have spent billions of dollars over decades chasing a cure for Alzheimer's, with little to show for their efforts. Last month, in another potential breakthrough, Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Biogen Inc. said it would ask US regulators to approve an experimental therapy after new analysis of data from two failed trials showed promising results.

Green Valley's drug is unusual in that it does not target beta amyloid, a protein that forms clumps of plaque in the brain and is thought to be a cause of the disease. After years of failure, a backlash has grown over the pharmaceutical industry's fixation on the compound as the key to a cure.

The Shanghai drug is a low molecular acid oligosaccharide compound extracted from marine brown algae, according to the Chinese regulator's statement. The regulator said it needs further studies on the drug's pharmacology, safety and effectiveness after it's launched.

Green Valley's drug has the potential to be a major boost to China's efforts to become a global leader in medical research.

The country is also trying to establish a healthcare system that offers top-of-the-line medicines at low cost. In the past few years, China has invested billions into public hospitals and revamped its approval system to affirm new drugs quickly, sometimes ahead of the US and Europe.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Under Armour faces federal probe over accounting practices

McDonald's fires CEO after relationship with employee

Athleisure a growing trend that's here to stay

Google's Fitbit acquisition gets instant antitrust scrutiny

China gives conditional approval to self-developed Alzheimer's drug

China's Fosun buys Thomas Cook brand for £11 million

BREAKING

Nov 4, 2019 11:10 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil edges down; eyes on data amid trade deal hopes

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices eased on Monday as traders remained cautious ahead of fresh European and US economic data,...

Nov 4, 2019 11:07 AM
Life & Culture

'Everyone started running': Berliner remembers crossing the Wall

[BERLIN] "Suddenly they opened the gate!" recalled Berliner Andreas Falge, one of the first to cross the East German...

Nov 4, 2019 11:01 AM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks hit 4-month high on trade optimism

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rallied on Monday to hit their highest in more than four months, as heightened optimism...

Nov 4, 2019 10:50 AM
Life & Culture

Cairo delights at sweet candies as Muslim festival nears

[CAIRO] The sweet smell of candies wafts through downtown Cairo's historic Bab al-Bahr street as the Muslim Prophet...

Nov 4, 2019 10:30 AM
Energy & Commodities

Australia's Independence chases more nickel with A$312m bid for Panoramic

[MELBOURNE] Australian nickel miner Independence Group (IGO) on Monday launched a hostile A$312 million (S$293...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly