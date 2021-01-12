You are here

Home > Consumer

China consumer prices rise in December ahead of Chinese New Year

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210112_KELCHINACPI12_4401964.jpg
Prices have increased in China for fresh produce and meats such as pork, beef and mutton due to weather difficulties and rising demand ahead of the Chinese New Year festival.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Beijing

CHINA'S consumer prices rebounded in December, official data showed on Monday, as food prices picked up due to weather difficulties and rising demand ahead of the Chinese New Year festival.

In December, the consumer price index (CPI) rose more than expected at 0.2 per cent year-on-year, said the National Bureau of Statistics, with prices increasing for fresh produce and meats such as pork, beef and mutton ahead of next month's nation-wide holiday.

"Due to continued low temperatures, the production, storage and transportation costs of fresh vegetables and fruit increased," said NBS senior statistician Dong Lijuan.

The index is a key gauge of retail inflation, and the rebound follows the first negative reading in over a decade the month before as food costs fell.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

On Monday, Ms Dong said that consumer demand was picking up due to New Year's Day and the upcoming Chinese New Year, bumping up prices of other food items.

But pork prices, which rocketed previously after an African swine fever outbreak ravaged pig stocks, continued to drop by 1.3 per cent year-on-year last month as supplies of the staple meat recovered.

For the full year of 2020, consumer prices rose 2.5 per cent year-on-year.

"Consumer prices may slip back into deflation over the next couple of months due to a jump in pork prices a year ago, but this should prove temporary," said Capital Economics' senior China economist Julian Evans-Pritchard.

On Friday, China's first live hog futures began trading, which officials hope will help halt price fluctuations.

High food inflation has triggered urban unrest in the past and rising prices is a concern not just for farmers but also the country's leaders.

Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING, said that consumer prices should hold steady moving forward, with pork prices stabilising and vegetable costs dropping after winter. She added: "I expect that as vaccinations progress, there will be more demand for consumer goods and... prices should increase."

Meanwhile, the producer price index (PPI) which measures the cost of goods at the factory gate, fell 0.4 per cent year-on-year last month compared to November's 1.5 per cent drop.

"Domestic demand recovered steadily, coupled with the continued rise in prices of some international commodities," said Ms Dong.

For the whole of 2020, PPI fell 1.8 per cent year-on-year. AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

DBS upgrades Riverstone to 'buy', lowers target price

UOB Kay Hian raises target price for Singapore Medical Group on potential offer

Can immersive art remain afloat when money is the object?

New hongbao notes generate 330 tons of emissions - MAS pushing for e-gifting

Staples seeks US$2.1b deal for parent of Office Depot

Pfizer, BioNTech boost vaccine goal more than 50% to 2 billion

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 12, 2021 12:43 AM
Government & Economy

House Democrats set in motion bid to remove Trump from office

[WASHINGTON] House Democrats on Monday began an attempt to remove President Donald Trump from office with a demand...

Jan 12, 2021 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

Covid-19 vaccination centres to be up soon, jabs can be given at polyclinics, GP clinics

[SINGAPORE ] Covid-19 vaccine centres that allow a large number of people to be vaccinated daily will be up and...

Jan 12, 2021 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

Biden taps career diplomat William Burns as CIA chief

[WASHINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced William Burns as his pick to lead the Central...

Jan 11, 2021 11:48 PM
Consumer

Staples seeks US$2.1b deal for parent of Office Depot

[MASSACHUSETTS] Staples offered to buy the parent of Office Depot in a deal valuing the company at US$2.1 billion,...

Jan 11, 2021 11:42 PM
Energy & Commodities

Engie and Neoen plan US$1.2b solar, storage project in France

[PARIS] Engie and Neoen are planning to invest about US$1.2 billion to build one of the largest solar farms in the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

AEM Holdings plans to take CEI Ltd private in S$99.7 million buy-out offer

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

CapitaLand Retail China Trust sells Wuhan mall, other premises for 258 million yuan

MOM clarifies differences between ICT, other EP holders

Broker's take: UOBKH raises TP for Singapore Medical Group on potential offer

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for