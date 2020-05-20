You are here

Home > Consumer

China mulls targeting Australian wine and dairy on Covid-19 spat

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200520_BARLEY_4121733.jpg
Beijing also slapped anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties totalling more than 80 per cent on Australian barley late Monday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Hong Kong

AUSTRALIAN exports of wine, seafood, oatmeal, fruit and dairy are in danger of being targeted by China if Beijing decides to escalate a row over Canberra's calls for an investigation into the origin of Covid-19, according to people familiar with the matter.

Chinese officials have compiled a list of potential goods that it could target by implementing stricter quality checks, anti-dumping probes or tariffs, adding steps to or delaying customs clearances, or using state media to encourage consumer boycotts, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private.

Australia raised China's ire by leading calls for an investigation into the origins of coronavirus, writing to G-20 leaders to gather support for its push, as well as urging an international probe into wildlife wet markets.

A final decision hasn't been made and any additional measures will depend on how Australia addresses China's objections, the people said. China doesn't intend to publicly acknowledge a link between its trade actions and Australia's calls for an international probe, they said.

SEE ALSO

Zoom suspends new free user registrations in China

China's commerce ministry and foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

As tensions between the two nations have grown, Chinese officials threatened to boycott Australian goods and suspended meat imports from four processing plants for "technical" reasons.

Beijing also slapped anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties totalling more than 80 per cent on Australian barley late Monday.

While a spokesman for China's foreign ministry said last week the beef imports were suspended "to secure the health and safety of Chinese consumers," he also criticised Australia's pursuit of a probe into the origins of the coronavirus first discovered in China.

The spokesman, Zhao Lijian, denied the two issues were connected, telling reporters in Beijing: "I don't think you should take them as one, or make any erroneous political interpretation."

Beijing's measures threaten exports to Australia's most important trading partner, with agricultural shipments alone totalling about A$16 billion (S$14.8 billion) in 2018-19, six times higher than it was about two decades ago. Diplomatic relations between the trading partners have worsened in recent years, with Australia saying Beijing's "meddling" in its government, media and education system was a catalyst for anti-foreign interference laws pass in 2018. Like the US, Australia has also banned Huawei Technologies Co from building its 5G network.

A slowdown in Australian coal imports into Chinese ports was blamed on tensions over Huawei, as was the barley anti-dumping probe that began in 2018. China has also restricted canola imports from Canada after the north American nation detained a Huawei executive. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Workplace design majors join hands

UG Healthcare facilities operating at 'optimum production efficiency'

Coronavirus reveals UK supply chain weaknesses

Abattoirs could be coronavirus factories, experts warn

French Connection says could run out of cash within months

Yukos shareholders seize Russia vodka assets in the Netherlands

BREAKING NEWS

May 20, 2020 12:20 AM
Consumer

Abattoirs could be coronavirus factories, experts warn

[PARIS] As coronavirus clusters in slaughterhouses around the world continue to multiply, health experts are calling...

May 20, 2020 12:06 AM
Government & Economy

WHO states agree to independent probe of coronavirus response

[GENEVA] World Health Organization member states agreed Tuesday to an independent probe into the UN agency's...

May 19, 2020 11:15 PM
Government & Economy

Powell says Fed has America's back with Congress arguing aid

[WASHINGTON] Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank is ready to use all the weapons in its...

May 19, 2020 11:11 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH to weather Covid-19 crisis, to benefit from investment in data collection

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) said in a business update on Tuesday that its "resilient finances" will withstand the...

May 19, 2020 11:00 PM
Energy & Commodities

Exxon revives sale of stake in giant Azeri oilfield

[LONDON] Exxon Mobil has relaunched the sale of its stake in Azerbaijan's largest oilfield, the company said on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.