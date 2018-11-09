You are here

Home > Consumer

China producer pays its bondholders in ham instead of cash

Fri, Nov 09, 2018 - 10:31 AM

[HONG KONG] A Chinese ham producer has come up with an innovative way to pay its creditors. Some holders of its debt will now receive its pork products instead of interest payment.

Zhengzhou-based pork producer Chuying Agro-Pastoral Group Co. said it has reached an initial agreement with creditors holding 271 million yuan (S$53.7 million) of its debt over such a plan, according to a filing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Thursday. Only the interest portion will be repaid with ham or pork gift packages, it said.

The announcement came after the company failed to repay 500 million yuan local bonds due Nov 5 amid a cash crunch resulting from a drop in demand for pork products thanks to the spread of African swine fever. As at Sept 30, the company had 1.3 billion yuan cash, compared with short-term debt of 8.4 billion yuan, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

"Payment in kind is generally not seen as acceptable for debt repayment," said Judy Kwok-Cheung, director of fixed income research at Bank of Singapore. This implies increasing liquidity concerns for for small and medium enterprises in China, she said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Liquidity injection from the government directed at helping SMEs (small and medium enterprises) has eased concerns somewhat, but the market potentially needs more," according to Kwok-Cheung.

A gift package of Chuying Agro-Pastoral's ham costs 8,999 yuan (S$1,783) on the e-commerce website of JD.Com.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Tech leaders call for greater social media regulation

Singtel's Q2 net profit falls 77% to S$667m

Genting Singapore net profit soars 46% in Q3

Netflix turns to Asia with Pacific Rim anime, new originals

L Catterton Asia, Mitsui & Co unit invest in Owndays

L Catterton Asia, Mitsui invest in eyewear firm Owndays

Editor's Choice

BP_HKEX_091118_2.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Government & Economy

HK-listed Singapore companies fizzle after IPO sizzle

BP_Grab_091118_3.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Startups

Grab scores coup on Super App rivals with KBank tie-up in Thailand

BP_Singtel_091118_9.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel's Q2 net profit falls 77% to S$667m

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
3 Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector
4 Raising withdrawal age for CPF may not be right or needed move
5 Singtel Q2 profit plunges 77% to S$667m on absence of year-ago exceptional gain

Must Read

BP_HKEX_091118_2.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Government & Economy

HK-listed Singapore companies fizzle after IPO sizzle

BP_Grab_091118_3.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Startups

Grab scores coup on Super App rivals with KBank tie-up in Thailand

BP_noble_091118_35.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Frasers Property, Genting Singapore, CDL, Sats, Stamford Land

Nov 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS files police report against author of 'baseless and defamatory' 1MDB-related article

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening