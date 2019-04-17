You are here

Home > Consumer

China seizes nearly 2,750 elephant tusks in huge bust

Wed, Apr 17, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

NEARLY 2,750 elephant tusks - in one of the biggest busts in recent years - were seized by Chinese authorities as the country cracks down on the sale of illegal wildlife products.

The country banned ivory sales at the end of 2017 in an attempt to rein in what used to be the product's largest market in the world. Imports were banned in 2015. The smuggled tusks were confiscated last month in an operation by customs officers and police across six provinces, according to the General Administration of Customs.

"This case represents the largest amount of elephant tusks seized in a single case investigated independently by the General Administration of Customs' anti-smuggling bureau in recent years," said Sun Zhijie, director of the administration's anti-smuggling bureau. The operation "destroyed an international criminal organisation that for a long time has specialised in smuggling ivory tusks," Mr Sun said. Twenty suspects were detained, he added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The tusks were shipped by sea from African countries. After transiting through various other countries, they were smuggled across the Chinese border hidden among lumber, according to Sun.

TRAFFIC, an international NGO monitoring wildlife trade, said in a press release that the seizure was potentially the second biggest ivory seizure worldwide on record. AFP

Consumer

Half of statins patients don't achieve 'healthy' cholesterol levels: study

Spicy hotpot makes couple US$6b richer in 2019

Netflix results face pressures with higher costs, new rivals

Grab to integrate GrabFood into super app with islandwide beta-testing in May

STB partners Alibaba, Indonesia tech unicorn Traveloka to woo China, Asean visitors

STB to launch expression of interest exercise for Jurong Lake District integrated tourism project

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BP_Jurong_170419_4.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT parent defaults on loan

Most Read

1 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
4 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
5 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Must Read

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BT_20190417_VISTB_3755961.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

7-ha Jurong tourism playground among moves to fend off rivals

BP_Jurong_170419_4.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

BP_Bank of Singapore_170419_5.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS, OCBC private bank AUM buck industry slide: survey

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening