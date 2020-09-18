China to suspend imports from Indonesian seafood producer for one week

Get our introductory offer at only
[BEIJING] China will stop accepting import applications from Indonesian seafood producer PT Putri Indah for one week after a batch of frozen hairtail fish from the company tested positive for the coronavirus, the customs office said on Friday.
The suspension will take effect immediately...
