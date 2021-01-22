You are here

Home > Consumer

Chinese vaping firm RLX raises US$1.4b in US IPO: sources

Fri, Jan 22, 2021 - 1:09 PM

af_relx_220121.jpg
Chinese vaping firm RLX Technology sold shares in its US initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday at US$12 a piece, above its target range, to raise US$1.4 billion, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Chinese vaping firm RLX Technology sold shares in its US initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday at US$12 a piece, above its target range, to raise US$1.4 billion, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The IPO values Beijing-based RLX at US$18.6 billion. The company had set an initial target price range of US$8-US$10 per share for a sale of around 116.5 million shares.

RLX did not respond to a request for comment and the sources could not be named as the information had not yet been made public.

RLX's share offering comes as Chinese listings face increased scrutiny from the US government.

Former President Donald Trump signed legislation last month that would kick Chinese companies that do not adhere to American auditing standards off US stock exchanges.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The political skirmishes between the United States and China did not dissuade US-based investors from buying into the deal, said one source on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to talk to media.

"Not one person said the US, China tensions are holding me back," the person with direct knowledge said.

Mr Trump also signed an executive order in November banning US investment in companies deemed to have ties to the Chinese military.

In 2020, there were 35 IPOs by Chinese firms in the United States raising a total of US$13.5 billion, up from US$3.5 billion in the previous year. So far in 2021, three Chinese companies have already raised US$319 million from IPOs, according to data provider Dealogic.

Founded in 2018, RLX earned 2.2 billion yuan (US$450.5 million) in the first nine months of 2020, up 93 per cent from the previous year. The company sells vaping products under the RELX brand.

It is controlled by chief executive Kate Wang, the former head of China operations for US ride hailing firm Uber Technologies.

Shares in RLX are due to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the symbol "RLX". Citigroup and China Renaissance are the lead underwriters.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 22, 2021 01:33 PM
Transport

Ford to spend US$610m on airbag recall after losing appeal

[DETROIT] Ford Motor, after losing an appeal to federal safety regulators this week, now must spend US$610 million...

Jan 22, 2021 01:31 PM
Government & Economy

Asia to dominate Davos virtual forum as virus-hit West struggles

[PARIS] Emerging stronger from the Covid-19 pandemic, Asia is set to dominate this year's virtual World Economic...

Jan 22, 2021 01:23 PM
Government & Economy

Australia's Victoria state records 16 days with no community Covid

[SYDNEY] Australia's second most populous state of Victoria eased social gathering restrictions on Friday after...

Jan 22, 2021 01:16 PM
Banking & Finance

Japan's MUFG Bank to introduce fees on dormant accounts from July

[TOKYO] The banking unit of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group said on Friday it would introduce maintenance...

Jan 22, 2021 01:03 PM
Government & Economy

In Spain, hospitals pay the price for Christmas festivities

[BARCELONA] Less than a month after Christmas, staff in the intensive care unit at Barcelona's Hospital del Mar are...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Lazada/Alibaba and TikTok figure in latest office-leasing deals

Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, FCT, Frasers Property, CDL, Soilbuild Reit, Penguin, Kimly

US dollar may continue fall, but impact on Singapore stocks unlikely to be major

GL has deeper value than just 70¢ a share: analysts

Biden inauguration draws bigger television audience than Trump's

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for