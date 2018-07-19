You are here

Home > Consumer

Comcast surrenders to Disney in bid for Fox assets

Thu, Jul 19, 2018 - 10:30 PM

file712vjrpie5euyqxxn2o.jpg
Comcast had made a US$65 billion offer for Fox's entertainment assets, forcing the Disney to sweeten its US$52.4 billion deal.
REUTERS

[LOS ANGELES] Comcast Corp will no longer seek to compete with Walt Disney Co's for a swath of 21st Century Fox Inc's entertainment assets, choosing to focus instead on winning control of the Sky Plc satellite service.

The decision allows Disney to go ahead with its offer of US$71.3 billion for Fox's entertainment properties, which include a 39 per cent stake in Sky. Comcast has offered about US$34 billion for the UK pay-TV provider, including Fox's stake, though it's unclear if Disney will be willing to part with it.

While Comcast is dropping its pursuit of much of Rupert Murdoch's empire, it did force Disney to pay a higher price for the assets, which also include a movie studio and cable networks FX and National Geographic. Comcast had made a US$65 billion offer for Fox's entertainment assets, forcing the Disney to sweeten its US$52.4 billion deal.

Comcast shares jumped 2.5 per cent to US$34.86 in early US trading, a sign investors are relieved the bidding war over Fox assets is over. Fox dropped 1.2 per cent and Disney gained 1.5 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Last month, Disney won US antitrust approval for its purchase of Fox's assets, giving it a potential edge in the contest. Comcast had weighed whether to team up with private equity investors in its pursuit of Fox assets, a person familiar with the situation said.

Like Disney, Comcast would have had to take on an intimidating debt load to finance the deal. After Disney's latest bid, Moody's threatened to cut its credit rating.

Comcast's decision may have been influenced by the US.Justice Department's move to appeal its loss in the antitrust battle over AT&T Inc's acquisition of Time Warner Inc. As a major Internet provider and owner of entertainment properties like Universal Pictures and NBC, Comcast would have faced similar scrutiny from the Justice Department for acquiring Fox's assets.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Clearbridge associate completes fundraising exercise, appoints advisers for potential IPO

IBM answers some doubters with revenue growth, cloud sales

Coke zero, Play-Doh among Singapore's best-selling items on Amazon's Prime Day

Billionaire James Packer quits 22 boards, deepens corporate withdrawal

As Amazon slashes prices, Bezos sees jump in wealth

Casinos face last milestone in Japan on road to legalisation

Editor's Choice

3. Enjoy Even More with Burpple Beyond (1).jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Foodtech startups: Too many chefs in the kitchen?

BT_20180719_RMSCA19_3505224.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand bags 4 awards, DBS strikes 'royal flush' at Singapore Corporate Awards

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS joining the dots on illicit fund flows with data analytics

Most Read

1 Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19
2 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
3 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
4 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
5 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

doc712l6j039no18b8cqoil_doc6uebdxef2j63idy83l4.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19

doc712l6j039no18b8cqoil_doc6uebdxef2j63idy83l4.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tat Hong to delist on Friday morning after successful buyout

bp_acra_190718_53.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Director fined record S$57,000 for breaching Companies Act

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening