You are here

Home > Consumer

Coty to buy 20% stake in Kim Kardashian West's US$1b beauty line

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 10:14 PM

[NEW YORK] Coty said on Monday it would buy a 20 per cent stake in reality TV star Kim Kardashian West's makeup brand KKW, as the cosmetics maker looks to cash in on the demand for celebrity-owned products.

Shares of the CoverGirl cosmetics maker, which have lost about two-thirds of their value this year, were up 14 per cent in premarket trading.

The deal values West's cosmetics line at US$1 billion, slightly lower than the US$1.2 billion valuation Coty put on West's half-sister Kylie Jenner's business when it bought a majority stake in her namesake cosmetics line in January.

Coty, which has been saddled with billions of dollars in debt, is partnering with brands endorsed by celebrities with a huge social media following to make its products resonate better with millennial customers who prefer more niche brands.

West, who is known for chronicling her life with her sisters on TV's "Keeping Up with the Kardashians", launched her makeup line in 2017, two years after Jenner's successful foray into the beauty industry.

SEE ALSO

Beauty: Essential Self Care

Earlier this month, Coty said it expected the strong demand for social media-native brands to thrive when some industry experts labeled it a fad. Its longtime Chairman and two-time Chief Executive Officer Peter Harf even took it upon himself to develop Jenner's business.

As part of the deal, which is expected would close in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Coty would also develop skincare, haircare, personal care and nail products for KKW.

The Max Factor owner has been looking to turn around its business, streamlining its portfolio by buying stakes in the digital-native brands and bringing Mr Harf back to revive sales amid a global decline.

Coty last month offloaded majority stake in its hair and nail care business to buyout firm KKR & Co for US$3 billion amid temporary salon closures across the globe. 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Cheers! Irish pubs reopen as end of lockdown nears

Two online casinos catering to Chinese exit the Philippines

Tencent, Primavera funding grocery app at US$3b value: sources

Companies use pandemic to shed weight of laggard brands

Bagged salads recalled after hundreds are sickened in the Midwest

Reopened stores bright spot for UK's stretched charity sector

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 29, 2020 09:45 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher on hopes of stimulus, rebound

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday following a selloff last week as investors weighed...

Jun 29, 2020 09:39 PM
Government & Economy

Bias against women driven by people who think it doesn't exist: study

[PARIS] Managers who believe gender discrimination is a thing of the past showed bias against women by suggesting a...

Jun 29, 2020 09:02 PM
Government & Economy

Gilead prices Covid-19 drug candidate remdesivir at US$2,340 per patient

[CALIFORNIA] Gilead Sciences has priced its Covid-19 drug candidate remdesivir at US$2,340 for a five-day treatment...

Jun 29, 2020 08:53 PM
Banking & Finance

China opens wealth tap to Hong Kong amid political crackdown

[BEIJING] China moved to further deepen its economic ties to Hong Kong, allowing two-way cross border purchases of...

Jun 29, 2020 08:43 PM
Companies & Markets

IHH Healthcare sinks into the red with RM319.8m loss

IHH Healthcare sank into the red for the first quarter to March, weighed down by impairment on an investment in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.