You are here

Home > Consumer

Crown Resorts says financial crime agency to probe Melbourne unit

Mon, Oct 19, 2020 - 6:50 AM

rk_CrownResort_191020.jpg
Australia's Crown Resorts said on Monday the financial crime watchdog had started a formal investigation into compliance of the casino operator's Melbourne business.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australia's Crown Resorts said on Monday the financial crime watchdog had started a formal investigation into compliance of the casino operator's Melbourne business.

The probe by the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre's (AUSTRAC) is the result of its regulatory operations branch identifying potential non-compliance by Crown Melbourne with the anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing act and rules, the company added.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Diversification is a full meal at Sats

SunMoon Food in talks with potential investor for fundraising

Anti-Amazon Shopify takes flight amid e-commerce boom

SunMoon says in talks with a potential investor for fund raising

China's millennials stimulate 100b yuan sex toy market

Amid e-commerce boom, anti-Amazon Shopify takes flight

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 19, 2020 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan to stand pat, extend Covid-19 programme in coming months: survey

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan will keep policy steady at its meeting next week and extend the duration of its Covid-19...

Oct 19, 2020 06:53 AM
Energy & Commodities

Australia's CIMIC to sell 50% of Thiess to Elliott

[BENGALURU] CIMIC Group said on Monday it will sell half of its mining services business to activist hedge fund...

Oct 19, 2020 06:48 AM
Life & Culture

Mourinho questions Tottenham's mental strength after West Ham collapse

[LONDON] Jose Mourinho questioned Tottenham's mental strength after a stunning late collapse saw West Ham come from...

Oct 19, 2020 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

Europe surges past 250,000 virus deaths as Israel lifts lockdown

[PARIS] Europe passed the milestone of 250,000 deaths from coronavirus on Sunday, as Israel and Australia's second-...

Oct 19, 2020 06:37 AM
Government & Economy

Trump and Biden hit the trail in a charged election week

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump and rival Joe Biden hit the ground Sunday in the swing states that will decide...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SunMoon says in talks with a potential investor for fund raising

Seven new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one community case

Budget airline AirAsia X out of money, needs RM500m for restart: report

Arbitration proceedings against Ezion unit Teras Conquest 2 have re-commenced

American Air sets new daily Miami-NY flight for 737 MAX debut

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for