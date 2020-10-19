You are here
Crown Resorts says financial crime agency to probe Melbourne unit
[BENGALURU] Australia's Crown Resorts said on Monday the financial crime watchdog had started a formal investigation into compliance of the casino operator's Melbourne business.
The probe by the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre's (AUSTRAC) is the result of its regulatory operations branch identifying potential non-compliance by Crown Melbourne with the anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing act and rules, the company added.
REUTERS
