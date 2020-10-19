Crown Resorts says financial crime agency to probe Melbourne unit

Australia's Crown Resorts said on Monday the financial crime watchdog had started a formal investigation into compliance of the casino operator's Melbourne business.

[BENGALURU]

The probe by the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre's (AUSTRAC) is the result of its regulatory operations branch identifying potential non-compliance by Crown Melbourne with the anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing act and rules, the company added.

REUTERS