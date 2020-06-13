You are here

CVS joins Walmart in keeping multicultural beauty products out of locked cabinets

Sat, Jun 13, 2020 - 10:06 AM

nz_CVS_130658.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Drugstore chain CVS Health Corp joined Walmart Inc in announcing it will stop keeping beauty and personal care products designed for people of colour in locked display cases after the practice drew criticism online.

In the wake of nationwide protests in the US against police brutality and racial inequality following the death of African American George Floyd last month, several companies have issued statements in support of the black community and set up funds to fight systematic racism.

The change in policy at both companies comes after a Walmart customer complained about the practice of locking up items that cater to people of colour was discriminatory.

"We have a firm-nondiscrimination policy that applies to all aspects of our business and our product protection measures have never been based on the race or ethnicity of our customers," CVS said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The drugstore chain said it had expanded its selection of products in its textured hair and colour cosmetics categories by 35 per cent over the past year to add new brands that appeal to communities of colour.

Best Face Forward

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc also said it is currently ensuring multicultural hair care and beauty products are not stored behind locked cases, which has been the case at a limited number of its stores.

REUTERS

