You are here

Home > Consumer

Deliveroo to expand into 100 new UK towns and cities in 2021

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 10:44 AM

nz_deliveroo_120164.jpg
Online delivery group Deliveroo plans to expand into around 100 new towns and cities across the UK in 2021 as it seeks to capitalise on its popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic, it said on Tuesday.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

[LONDON] Online delivery group Deliveroo plans to expand into around 100 new towns and cities across the UK in 2021 as it seeks to capitalise on its popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic, it said on Tuesday.

Demand for home delivery of restaurant food and groceries has soared during the crisis with the hospitality industry largely closed.

Deliveroo's expansion means around 4 million more people will be able to access its services for the first time in 2021, it said.

The delivery company also plans to expand its reach in around 150 of the areas it currently operates in, which, together with the new towns and cities it expects to enter, will bring the total number of people that could order from Deliveroo to almost two-thirds of the population of the United Kingdom.

Bankers say Deliveroo could look to list its shares this year to grab some of the billions of dollars of investor cash that fuelled a record-breaking run of tech IPOs in the United States last year.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Amazon owns 16 per cent of Deliveroo's equity.

In 2020 some 20,000 new restaurant partners joined the firm's UK delivery platform, while its grocery platform grew with new partners including supermarket groups Sainsbury's , Morrisons, Aldi and Waitrose .

Deliveroo created work for an additional 25,000 riders in the UK last year, taking the total to over 50,000.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Pilgrim's Pride, Tyson Foods settle some chicken price-fixing litigation

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

UK consumer spending slides in December as pandemic flares: Barclaycard

DBS upgrades Riverstone to 'buy', lowers target price

UOB Kay Hian raises target price for Singapore Medical Group on potential offer

China consumer prices rise in December ahead of Chinese New Year

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 12, 2021 10:51 AM
Consumer

Pilgrim's Pride, Tyson Foods settle some chicken price-fixing litigation

[CHICAGO] Pilgrim's Pride Corp and Tyson Foods Inc said on Monday they have settled price-fixing litigation by a...

Jan 12, 2021 10:37 AM
Government & Economy

Australia records handful of new coronavirus cases as national frictions grow

[MELBOURNE] Australia recorded a handful of new locally acquired coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with frictions...

Jan 12, 2021 10:37 AM
Banking & Finance

SoftBank sells US$2b of Uber stake after stock recovery

[TOKYO] SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund sold about US$2 billion in Uber Technologies stock, cashing in after an...

Jan 12, 2021 10:27 AM
Garage

Singapore gets new innovation centre in boost to advanced manufacturing sector

AN innovation centre in Changi Business Park launched on Tuesday will aim at boosting the competitiveness of...

Jan 12, 2021 10:26 AM
Government & Economy

Japan government offers cash payouts to small firms hit hard by coronavirus

[TOKYO] Japan's government will offer 400,000 yen (S$5,100) cash payouts to small firms that suffer sales loss by...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

SGX looking into listing of special purpose acquisition companies

AEM Holdings plans to take CEI Ltd private in S$99.7 million buy-out offer

Federal Reserve officials see strong economic rebound, fanning talk of taper

CapitaLand Retail China Trust sells Wuhan mall, other premises for 258 million yuan

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for