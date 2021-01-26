You are here

Home > Consumer

Didi close to raising US$1.5b for trucking unit

Tue, Jan 26, 2021 - 7:51 PM

AK_didi_2601.jpg
Didi Chuxing Technology is close to finalising a US$1.5 billion round of funding for its on-demand trucking unit from investors including Temasek Holdings, surpassing its fundraising target as investors count on a Chinese economic recovery to fuel shipping.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Didi Chuxing Technology is close to finalising a US$1.5 billion round of funding for its on-demand trucking unit from investors including Temasek Holdings, surpassing its fundraising target as investors count on a Chinese economic recovery to fuel shipping.

Jack Ma's Yunfeng Capital and IDG Capital will join the financing for Didi Freight, an Uber-like trucking service, a person with knowledge of the matter said. Other investors in the unit's debut round include the investment arm of real estate giant Country Garden Holdings, a unit of CITIC and Hidden Hill Capital, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing a private deal. The total amount exceeded its target of about US$400 million by several-fold.

China's economy roared back to pre-pandemic growth rates in the fourth quarter after its industrial engines fired up to meet surging demand for exports. That boom is straining a domestic logistics network already taxed by a post-Covid 19 resurgence in e-commerce. Startups like Full Truck Alliance - backed by SoftBank Group - and tech giants such as Alibaba Group Holding are now introducing technology to try and streamline the shipping process, connecting merchants with truckers and delivery firms.

Didi first launched its on-demand logistics service in Chengdu and Hangzhou in June and has since expanded to eight cities, handling more than 100,000 orders daily on average. Backed by Tencent Holdings and SoftBank, the Chinese startup is taking on larger rivals including Full Truck Alliance - known by its Chinese name Manbang - and Huolala in an already crowded market. Huolala raised US$515 million from investors including Sequoia and Hillhouse. Full Truck Alliance raised US$1.7 billion from investors including SoftBank and Tencent about a month before that.

Didi Freight represents one of the key growth initiatives for a ride-hailing giant seeking to diversify from its traditional business. Didi is also ramping up its autonomous driving unit as well as robo-taxi service.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Spotify tests audiobooks of classics including 'Persuasion,' 'Frankenstein'

Harvard applications surge as students flock to biggest names

More carats and sparkle: How LVMH plans to change Tiffany

Klook raises US$200m more to boost merchant SaaS solutions

Disney's Jungle Cruise ride to remove 'negative depictions'

Biolidics gets confirmation to market, sell Covid-19 antigen test kit in the EU

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 26, 2021 07:59 PM
Government & Economy

Anwar challenges PM over Parliament suspension

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's opposition leader has launched legal action against the prime minister over the suspension...

Jan 26, 2021 07:55 PM
Banking & Finance

Ant IPO could resume once issues resolved: PBOC

[BEIJING] Ant Group could resume its plans for an initial public offering once problems are resolved, China's...

Jan 26, 2021 07:27 PM
Companies & Markets

CDL ranked world's top real estate company on Global 100 index

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) has been ranked the world's top real estate company on the Global 100 most...

Jan 26, 2021 07:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit H2 DPU up 27.5% to 4.795 Singapore cents

KEPPEL Data Centre (DC) Reit on Tuesday reported a distribution per unit (DPU) of 4.795 Singapore cents for the...

Jan 26, 2021 06:51 PM
Companies & Markets

PSA International joins global efforts to solve crew-change crisis, support vaccine distribution

PSA International announced on Tuesday that it has joined international efforts to push back against Covid-19,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bukit Timah, Duke's Road sites up for en bloc sale with S$62.5m guide price

Isetan could pay dearly for dragging its heels on sale of Wisma Atria space

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, ARA Logos, Keppel Reit, MLT, Parkway Life Reit

Broker's take: DBS raises China Aviation Oil target price as air traffic recovers

14 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for