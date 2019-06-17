Discounts at NTUC FairPrice for Merdeka and Pioneer Generation seniors from July 1

SENIOR citizens from the Merdeka Generation can soon enjoy a 3 per cent discount at NTUC FairPrice from July 1.

Those from the Pioneer Generation will also have their existing 3 per cent discount benefit extended by a year, the supermarket chain announced on Monday.

The discounts for both Merdeka and Pioneer Generation senior citizens will be available every Wednesday at more than 140 FairPrice stores islandwide.

These include FairPrice supermarkets, FairPrice Shop stores, FairPrice Finest outlets and FairPrice Xtra hypermarkets.

Pioneer Generation senior citizens will enjoy the 3 per cent discount on an additional day - Monday.

In the statement, FairPrice chief executive officer Seah Kian Peng said the initiative is to show the chain's appreciation to senior citizens who contributed to Singapore's development.

"Beyond helping seniors to save more on daily essentials, these efforts also aim to encourage the community as a whole to honour and show their appreciation for our seniors," he added.

Besides the Merdeka and Pioneer Generation discount schemes, FairPrice also offers a 2 per cent discount scheme on Tuesdays for those above 60 years old.

Last year, those in the Pioneer Generation enjoyed over S$4.45 million in savings, while those under the Seniors' Discount Scheme saved more than S$2.45 million.

FairPrice said in the statement that the three discount schemes are expected to cost S$9.8 million this year.

Shoppers should present their Merdeka or Pioneer Generation card, which is given by the government, at the cashier counters of FairPrice stores.

Those who opt for self-checkout counters should select the Merdeka or Pioneer Generation discount option on the machines.

The discounts apply to at most S$200 worth in purchases per transaction each day.

Mr Seah also said that from July 1, senior citizens will also be able to pay for their purchases using their contactless ez-link stored value cards.

These include the PAssion Silver Cards and PAssion Silver Concession Cards.

Those above 60 years old and above will receive PAssion Card benefits.

In addition, Merdeka Generation senior citizens will also receive a S$100 top-up for their PAssion Silver Card from the government, as was previously announced at this year's Budget.

THE STRAITS TIMES