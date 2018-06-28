You are here

Home > Consumer

Disney clears hurdle for Fox tie-up with US regulator approval

Thu, Jun 28, 2018 - 6:57 AM

as-disney-2706.jpg
Walt Disney's proposed mega-deal with 21st Century Fox moved a step closer to reality Wednesday as US regulators conditionally cleared the tie-up which could reshape the media-entertainment landscape.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Walt Disney's proposed mega-deal with 21st Century Fox moved a step closer to reality Wednesday as US regulators conditionally cleared the tie-up which could reshape the media-entertainment landscape.

The US Department of Justice approved the US$71.3 billion deal subject to Disney selling 22 regional sports networks now owned by Fox.

Disney has been in a bidding war with rival Comcast for the key film and television assets being sold by Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox, including the prized 20th Century Fox studios and other media production units.

However, Disney-Fox is still not a done deal. Comcast, which owns the NBCUniversal group and is the largest US cable operator, was reportedly exploring partnering with another company on a higher bid.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Disney hailed the decision allowing the company "to resolve the limited potential concerns to position us to move forward with this exciting opportunity that will enable us to create even more compelling consumer experiences."

In reviewing Disney-Fox, the Justice Department said an asset sale was needed because Disney and Fox currently compete to sell cable sports programming in local markets around the United States.

With those divestitures, the deal would have meant higher prices for these distributors, the agency said.

"American consumers have benefitted from head-to-head competition between Disney and Fox's cable sports programming that ultimately has prevented cable television subscription prices from rising even higher," said assistant attorney general for antitrust Makan Delrahim.

The proposed settlement will be considered by a US federal court for final approval.

'SIMPSONS' AND 'MODERN FAMILY'

Disney and Comcast have been sparring over who will get assets that include production companies responsible for "The Simpsons" and "Modern Family," film production businesses and a key stake in the online platform Hulu.

Disney first unveiled the purchase of the Fox assets in December, hailing the deal as a means to provide more valuable content amid the rise of mobile technology and other new viewing options that have dealt a blow to conventional cable.

After Comcast came in with a US$65 billion all-cash bid on June 13, Disney raised its offer last week to US$71.3 billion while adding a cash component to its stock offer.

Fox said last week the Disney proposal "offers a package of consideration, flexibility and deal certainty enhancements."

Comcast has been reaching out to other companies, such as a private equity firm or technology or media company, on a joint bid, according to reports Wednesday in the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg, suggesting the bidding may go as high as US$90 billion.

If the latest offer is completed, Disney would get the 20th Century Fox studios along with a controlling stake in Hulu, the online platform created by media groups to challenge Netflix and Amazon.

Disney already owns the ABC broadcast television network, sports broadcasting group ESPN and major Hollywood film studios along with theme parks around the world.

The deal became possible when Rupert Murdoch, 87, and his sons decided to slim down their media-entertainment empire, leaving them with the Fox News Channel, the Fox broadcast network and some sports cable operations.

Included in the planned sale is Fox's 39 per cent stake in the British pay TV operator Sky. Murdoch has sought full control of Sky but has faced opposition from regulators in Britain.

Fox, which is controlled by Rupert Murdoch and his two sons, who are seeking to create a "new" Fox that is focused on its broadcast network, cable news and sports operations.

Fox has claimed that any tie-up with Comcast could face a tougher road with regulators, despite claims by Comcast to the contrary.

Comcast has said that a judge's approval June 13 of a massive US$85 billion takeover by telecom-broadband giant AT&T of media-entertainment conglomerate Time Warner effectively sets a benchmark that would allow a Comcast-Fox deal.

AFP

Consumer

Thrifty Germans look to escape the rat race early

German firms struggle to keep staff who want 'work-life-life-life' balance

Danone to milk vegan trend as it looks beyond bovines to boost bottomline

UK's John Lewis warns on profit and "no deal Brexit" chaos

Facebook, Google 'manipulate' users to share data despite EU law: study

Singapore's bubble tea space gets more crowded with entry of Taiwan brand TP Tea

Editor's Choice

st_20180628_goodluck28_40937982.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court

BT_20180628_GCINCOME27_3483839.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income eyes all-digital services across its business

BP_Club Street_280618_4.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Govt keeps H2 GLS housing supply on par with H1

Most Read

1 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
2 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
3 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
4 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
5 Stop order issued for Goodluck Garden collective sale
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

st_20180628_goodluck28_40937982.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court

BT_20180628_GCINCOME27_3483839.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income eyes all-digital services across its business

BP_Club Street_280618_4.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Govt keeps H2 GLS housing supply on par with H1

BT_20180628_NAJIB28_3483888.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysian police to quiz Najib and wife soon over haul of riches

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening