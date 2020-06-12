Disney eyes July reopening of California theme parks

Get our introductory offer at only
Los Angeles
DISNEYLAND in California announced plans on Wednesday to reopen next month - but at "significantly limited" capacity, and with no opportunities to hug Mickey Mouse or high-five Donald Duck for the time being.
Under the plans - which still require government approval -...
