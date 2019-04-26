Dowa launches new Modern Asia Environmental Holdings in Singapore

From left: Mr Kobayashi, president, MAEH; Japanese ambassador to Singapore Mr Yamazaki; guest-of-honour Mr Tan, CEO, National Environment Agency; and Mr Kimio Matsumoto, director, Dowa Eco-System Co Ltd. The opening of MAEH in Singapore will bring pioneering waste management technology to S-E Asia, putting the region closer to realising a zero-waste circular economy.

PHOTO: MODERN ASIA ENVIRONMENTAL HOLDINGS