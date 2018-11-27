You are here

Home > Consumer

Early US data show big jump in online holiday shopping

Tue, Nov 27, 2018 - 7:07 AM

FILES-US-RETAIL-CONSUMERS-LIFESTYLE-183047.jpg
Early sales data released Monday and over the weekend suggested a strong start to the US holiday shopping season but analysts said it was too soon to declare victory overall.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Early sales data released Monday and over the weekend suggested a strong start to the US holiday shopping season but analysts said it was too soon to declare victory overall.

As of 1500 GMT, US shoppers had already doled out US$531 million in online sales on "Cyber Monday," according to Adobe Analytics.

Cyber Monday, the retail industry's big e-commerce push that comes just days after "Black Friday" opens the holiday shopping season, was expected to yield a total of US$7.8 billion, up 18.3 per cent from last year and in line to become the biggest e-commerce day in US history.

Online sales on Black Friday itself were also up to US$6.2 billion, an increase from last year of 23.6 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Analysts have projected US retail sales will grow between four and five per cent in 2018 from the year-ago levels, thanks to a strong labour market that has bolstered consumer confidence.

But analysts at Credit Suisse warned it was still too soon for retailers to uncork the champagne. Key "watch outs" include the possibility that retailers will be forced to deepen discounts, elevated costs to the industry from e-commerce investment and higher inventory levels of some goods that could be problematic.

This year's holiday-shopping season is longer than usual due to an early Thanksgiving.

"There is a lot of time ahead with a longer period until Christmas," Credit Suisse said.

The bank said investors had already been expecting higher sales and that they would need "some improvement in underlying profitability" to push shares up.

AFP

Consumer

ThaiBev full year net profit down 46% at 18.53b baht

Singapore becoming too reliant on a murky data economy

Cyber Monday deals to test limits of retailers' websites

Paychex to buy outsourcing firm Oasis for US$1.2b

Glaxo considers developing Gonorrhea vaccine as threat rises

Tencent Music to sound out global IPO market

Editor's Choice

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

2018-11-20T112020Z_1120952175_RC1FC4D12DF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-NOBLE-GROUP-INVESTIGATION.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble probe: Timing matters less than thoroughness

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Bitcoin Cash wars end with no relief for biggest cryptocurrency
3 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc
4 Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner
5 A whole new ball game for Neo Group

Must Read

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

factory.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's industrial output up a surprise 4.3% in October

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

yq-lta1-25112018_2x.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Transport

First batch of diesel-electric hybrid buses to hit the road in December

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening