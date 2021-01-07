You are here

Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person

Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 11:57 PM

[CALIFORNIA] Tesla chief and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com's top boss Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest man, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Including Thursday's gains in Tesla shares, Mr Musk had a net worth of more than US$188.5 billion, US$1.5 billion more than Mr Bezos, according to the report.

