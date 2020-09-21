You are here

Home > Consumer

EU agency recommends AstraZeneca-Merck drug Lynparza for two cancers

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 4:46 PM

file7c98asj7854rkxpc41n (1).jpg
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended approval for Lynparza in patients with a form of prostate cancer and as a first-line maintenance treatment for a form of advanced ovarian cancer.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BENGALURU] The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended approval for Lynparza in patients with a form of prostate cancer and as a first-line maintenance treatment for a form of advanced ovarian cancer, the British drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Monday.

Prostate cancer is the second-most common type of cancer in men worldwide, while ovarian cancer is the fifth most common cause of cancer death in Europe.

The EMA recommendation follows positive regulatory updates for Lynparza, which AstraZeneca has developed with Merck & Co Inc as it faces competition from British rival GlaxoSmithKline on cancer drugs.

Lynparza became the first marketed PARP drug with a US approval for ovarian cancer in 2014. PARP inhibitors are a growing focus for drug research, with potential for use in breast, lung and prostate cancers.

Last week, GSK's cancer treatment Zejula, which is also a PARP inhibitor, won positive recommendation from the EU watchdog as a first option to keep advanced ovarian cancer at bay in women who have responded to chemotherapy.

SEE ALSO

Britain plans law to safeguard City of London's global standing

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Zejula competes with rival PARP inhibitors, a class of treatments that work by blocking enzymes involved in repairing damaged DNA, thereby helping kill cancer cells, from AstraZeneca and Clovis Oncology.

Monday's recommendation for approval from the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CMPH) comes after Lynparza won EU approval in July for treating a form of pancreatic cancer.

While final approvals are up to the European Commission, it generally follows the CHMP's recommendation and endorses them within a couple of months.

AstraZeneca also said it is exploring additional trials in metastatic prostate cancer for Lynparza, and expects to publish data on a separate late-stage trial in the second half of 2021.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Superdry co-founder's turnaround efforts hit by pandemic

America is lagging behind the world in protecting meat workers

Philippine Airlines pays 80% of 15.9b pesos in refund requests

AIA Singapore creates up to 500 career opportunities for fresh grads, mid-career switchers

iX Biopharma gets Israel patent for drug delivery technology

Italy's 'Black Roosters' fight back as virus hit wine sales

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 21, 2020 04:53 PM
Government & Economy

Britain plans law to safeguard City of London's global standing

[LONDON] Britain plans to buttress the City of London's global competitiveness and openness once it moves outside...

Sep 21, 2020 04:35 PM
Garage

Temasek-backed fintech startup TrueLayer raises US$25m

[LONDON] London-based fintech startup TrueLayer has raised US$25 million from investors including Temasek, Anthemis...

Sep 21, 2020 04:34 PM
Technology

French mobile operator iliad makes a Play to grow

[PARIS] The parent company of French mobile operator Free has launched a public offer to buy out Play, the largest...

Sep 21, 2020 04:22 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end sharply lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares tumbled Monday on concerns about fresh coronavirus spikes that are forcing governments...

Sep 21, 2020 04:21 PM
Banking & Finance

Europe set for biggest shift yet in financing cleaner growth

[GERMANY] The European Union will unleash as many green bonds as the world issued last year, testing the level of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

Stocks to watch: SIA, Keppel, Centurion, Ascendas Reit, First Reit

Singapore brand mark to be introduced; 6,700 opportunities in food sector

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates on SBS Transit with 'add', upgrades ComfortDelGro

UK at 'critical point' in virus surge with London at risk

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.