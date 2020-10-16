You are here

Home > Consumer

Fashion brands accused of exploiting workers at risk of layoffs

Fri, Oct 16, 2020 - 8:25 AM

af_garment-workers_161020.jpg
Millions of garment workers could lose their jobs as global brands are demanding price cuts and delaying payments to suppliers who are desperate for orders to survive the new coronavirus pandemic, US researchers said on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[DHAKA] Millions of garment workers could lose their jobs as global brands are demanding price cuts and delaying payments to suppliers who are desperate for orders to survive the new coronavirus pandemic, US researchers said on Friday.

Suppliers have been asked to make their prices an average of 12 per cent cheaper than last year, research by the Center for Global Workers' Rights (CGWR) at Penn State University found, describing such practices as "leveraging desperation".

In a survey of 75 factories in 15 countries, suppliers said they had to wait an average of 77 days for payment, compared to 43 days before the pandemic, raising fears of further factory closures in an industry employing 60 million people worldwide.

"We are seeing a dramatic squeeze down of price, reduced orders and late payment," said Mark Anner, author of the report and director of the CGWR.

"This worries me for the wellbeing of the suppliers and the workers. This will affect the small and medium suppliers first."

SEE ALSO

Accessories report Fall/Winter 2020

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Fashion companies cancelled orders worth billions of dollars earlier this year as Covid-19 shuttered stores worldwide, leading to wage losses of up to US$5.8 billion, according to pressure group Clean Clothes Campaign.

Suppliers in countries including Cambodia, Ethiopia, Guatemala, India, Mexico, Peru and Vietnam told CGWR that they had already laid off 10 per cent of their workers and would have to cut another 35 per cent of their labour force if order reductions continued.

"If this figure holds true for the entire industry globally, millions of garment workers could be out of work," CGWR said.

SECOND CRISIS

Manufacturers and labour rights groups said some orders that were cancelled or suspended earlier in the year were being restored, along with new orders, but they were less than the number of firms jostling for contracts.

"Buyers are taking advantage of this," said Anner, dubbing it an "emerging second crisis" for suppliers after the billons lost in cancelled and unpaid orders earlier in the year.

"It's a little hard to see right away the gravity of the (second) crisis because the new order volume is being mixed with the pay up of old orders that were pent up. It's hiding the new crisis, which is the decline in order value."

More than half of manufacturers surveyed said they would have to close down if the "sourcing squeeze" continued.

The Thomson Reuters Foundation spoke to five garment manufacturers in Bangladesh - which hosts more than half of the 75 suppliers involved in the study - who said they had been forced to cut their prices by 5 per cent to 15 per cent.

Iqbal Hamid Quraishi, a factory owner and a director at the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said order volumes had risen since September but prices had fallen.

"There isn't much room to negotiate with brands. They tell us that if we don't agree to their price, they can go to other suppliers," said Mr Quraishi, adding that the industry could recover if the second wave of Covid-19 did not hit sales.

The Geneva-based International Organisation of Employers (IOE), a global business network, said brands and suppliers were trying to find solutions in "extremely difficult circumstances".

"Brands ... have shown responsibility by engaging in the joint Call to Action in the Garment Industry, which aims to support manufacturers to survive economic disruption ... and to protect garment workers," said IOE spokeswoman Jean Milligan.

The Call to Action, written in April by the IOE and global unions, seeks to protect workers' incomes and support manufacturers during the Covid-19 crisis by lobbying for loans, social protection schemes and unemployment programmes.

The British-based Ethical Trading Initiative, whose members include H&M and Primark, said that the pandemic was not an excuse to row back on human rights and that it was in everyone's best interest to ensure a sustainable and robust supply chain.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

HC Surgical's Julian Ong awarded costs after Serene Tiong's appeal bid falls through

Genting lines looking to hire Singaporeans as cruises restart

Wilmar shares end lower while China unit YKA makes sizzling debut

Unsuited to new era, fate of formal fashion hangs by a thread

Louis Vuitton's surprise growth helps LVMH weather pandemic

Nestle kicks off US$5b sale of Pure Life, other water brands

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 16, 2020 09:48 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Friday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started on Friday with slight gains following the previous day's sharp sell-off, though...

Oct 16, 2020 09:45 AM
Stocks

Australia: Miners drag shares lower; New Zealand falls before election results

[BENGALURU] Australian shares slipped on Friday as weak iron ore prices pressured heavyweight mining stocks, with...

Oct 16, 2020 09:33 AM
Government & Economy

Biden, Trump squabble over coronavirus response in dueling town halls

[MIAMI] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden attacked President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus...

Oct 16, 2020 09:22 AM
Companies & Markets

HC Surgical's Julian Ong awarded costs after Serene Tiong's appeal bid falls through

SERENE Tiong's application for leave to appeal to the Court of Appeal against the Oct 2 decision of the High Court...

Oct 16, 2020 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 4.13...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Goh Jin Hian resigns from New Silkroutes Group as chairman; finance director also quits

September home sales up 5.6% from August; 1,329 units sold the highest in over 2 years

TikTok owner Bytedance moving to bigger Singapore office

Singapore-HK air travel bubble could see pent-up demand if it matches holiday season

KidZania Singapore owes S$53m to over 1,000 creditors

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for