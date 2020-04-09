You are here

Fast Retailing cuts outlook on stores caught in shutdown

Thu, Apr 09, 2020 - 4:03 PM

Uniqlo clothing owner Fast Retailing lowered its full-year operating profit outlook by 41 per cent, joining a string of global retailers caught up in shutdowns aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Asia's largest apparel company said on Thursday it now sees profit of 145 billion yen (S$1.89 billion) for its fiscal year, which ends in August. That compares with the prior forecast for 245 billion yen and analysts' average projection for 198 billion yen, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg. It also marks the second guidance cut; the retailer reduced its forecast in January, citing geopolitical turmoil in South Korea and Hong Kong that hurt sales.

Fast Retailing had already been feeling the impact of the outbreak in February, the peak of coronavirus infections in China, where it has more than 700 stores. The world's No 2 economy was the source of the clothing company's growth in recent years, and made up the bulk of its overseas operations. The pandemic has left few retailers unscathed, as shutdowns force many non-essential sellers of discretionary goods to close their stores.

For the quarter that ended in February, operating profit was 45 billion yen. Net sales came in at 585 billion yen, compared analysts' average prediction for 573 billion yen.

During the period, more than half of Uniqlo stores in China were temporarily shuttered, although many have now begun to reopen. Even so, that probably won't make up for lost sales due to stay-at-home measures coming into effect in Japan, Fast Retailing's most profitable market.

With the lowest infection rate among the Group of Seven rich countries, Japan has so far escaped the total economic shutdown seen elsewhere. But a state of emergency declaration this week will probably induce Fast Retailing and other retailers to close almost half of their stores in the country, Citi analyst Yingqiu Zhang wrote in a recent report.

Fast Retailing said on Thursday that it anticipates further revisions to its full-year forecasts due to uncertainty. There are now 408 Uniqlo stores closed worldwide. Shares of the company are down 28 per cent this year.

Other global retailers have already reported similar blows to business. H&M operator Hennes & Mauritz AB said last week it may need to cut thousands of jobs, review its investments and was having trouble paying rent. In the US, Gap was said to ask suppliers to stop shipping summer products. Zara operator Inditex SA has temporarily postponed dividends.

Uniqlo's overseas revenue may decline by more than 20 per cent from March to August, the fiscal second half, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Catherine Lim.

Before the virus upended the global economy, Uniqlo had been in the middle of a push into Europe and India, opening its first country stores in Italy and New Dehli. Those areas still remain under lockdown measures due to the virus.

BLOOMBERG

