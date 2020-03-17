Fast Retailing to close all Uniqlo stores in US due to coronavirus

Japan's Fast Retailing said on Tuesday that it had decided to temporarily close all 50 of its Uniqlo clothing stores in the United States due to the coronavirus outbreak.

[TOKYO] Japan's Fast Retailing said on Tuesday that it had decided to temporarily close all 50 of its Uniqlo clothing stores in the United States due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The move comes after retailers including Nike and Lululemon Athletica announced similar closures as the highly contagious respiratory illness spread beyond China.

Fast Retailing said on Monday that only 30 of its 750 Uniqlo stores in China were still closed, meaning most of its shops outside Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, had reopened.

REUTERS