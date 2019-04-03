You are here

Home > Consumer

FDA investigating possible seizure risk with e-cigarette use

Wed, Apr 03, 2019 - 11:16 PM

file74dkwxn3kqe11anir4j2.jpg
The Food and Drug Administration said that it is investigating a small number of reports over several years of e-cigarette users experiencing seizures.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] The Food and Drug Administration said that it is investigating a small number of reports over several years of e-cigarette users experiencing seizures.

The potential link was seen mostly in young vapers, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb and Principal Deputy Commissioner Amy Abernethy said in a statement on Wednesday. The FDA said it has received 35 reports of seizures possibly related to e-cigarette use between 2010 and early this year, and is concerned those numbers could indicate a wider phenomenon.

"We want to be clear that we don't yet know if there's a direct relationship between the use of e-cigs and a risk of seizure," Mr Gottlieb told a House appropriations subcommittee at a hearing on the agency's budget request.

The agency is raising the issue to encourage the public to report adverse events related to e-cigarettes to the FDA's online portal. Seizures are a known risk associated with ingestion of nicotine liquids used in e-cigarettes.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The FDA has been particularly concerned about an epidemic of youth vaping associated with popular e-cigarettes made by Juul Labs Inc and recently proposed to restrict sales of flavoured products in retail stores. The agency said in its statement on Wednesday that in many of the seizure reports, it couldn't identify a specific brand or sub-brand of device.

Shares of tobacco makers who are trying to diversify away from traditional cigarettes by embracing electronic devices declined on Wednesday. Altria Group, which has a a large stake in Juul Labs, fell 1.2 per cent to US$56.01 at 10.25 am in New York, while Philip Morris International Inc declined 1 per cent to US$87.14. In London, British American Tobacco shares were down about 2.1 per cent.

Altria, Philip Morris International and BAT didn't immediately return requests for comment. PMI is seeking US approval for IQOS, a device that would compete with Juul's and that is already sold in many countries. Altria has a deal to market IQOS if cleared for sale in the US.

In the reports the FDA received, some vapers reported a prior history of seizures and some reported they had used other substances such as marijuana or amphetamines along with e-cigarettes.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Burger King goes... vegan? The meatless Whopper is here

Walmart enables Google voice-activated orders

Impossible Foods' meatless patty passes the BK Whopper test

US hails China's expanded clampdown on fentanyl

FamilyMart taps Panasonic technology to beat staff shortage

Massachusetts: Wynn Resorts execs concealed sex claims involving Steve Wynn

Editor's Choice

BT_20190403_ABPLAN1_3741837.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Bold solutions needed for Singapore to be more self-sufficient in food

BT_20190403_SPUBER3_3741949.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Garage

Uber's Singapore hub a signal more will follow

lwx_hyflux_030419_1.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux's problems due to its own commercial decisions: EMA

Most Read

1 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
2 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
3 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
4 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
5 Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Must Read

doc74rdwhfn7nppj6f4ncg_doc6ul1vg217tem8ing3qi.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

IRs to invest S$9b in major ramp-up of attractions; casino exclusivity period extended to 2030

Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing activity picks up in March, but electronics still in decline

Apr 3, 2019
Technology

Singapore aims to lead the way in Industry 4.0 efforts in Asean

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening