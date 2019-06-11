FDA unveils new guidelines for e-cigarette makers

The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday carved out new recommendations for makers of e-cigarettes, or vapes, including guidelines on how to address public health issues while designing their products.

Currently, there are no authorised e-cigarettes on the US market.

The FDA, which has recently clamped down on e-cigarettes following a surge in their use among teenagers, said the new guidelines cover issues like accidental nicotine exposure and battery safety.

