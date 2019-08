Dairy group Fonterra on Wednesday said milk production in July climbed 4.8 per cent year-on-year in New Zealand, helped by good conditions at the start of the season.

New Zealand July milk collection rose 2.2 per cent from a year ago, the company said.

Australian milk production, however, declined 9.9 per cent in June on the back of reduced herd sizes and strained farmer finances, the company said.

REUTERS