You are here

Home > Consumer

Fox warns Comcast customers may lose big ten network in dispute

Tue, Jul 24, 2018 - 11:04 PM

doc715hh031iuq2atkgev1_doc712vw909dvb19s7l0jdo.jpg
Just days after dropping its bid for 21st Century Fox Inc's assets, Comcast Corp is facing a new challenge from Rupert Murdoch: a public dispute over a college-sports channel.
AFP

[NEW YORK] Just days after dropping its bid for 21st Century Fox Inc's assets, Comcast Corp is facing a new challenge from Rupert Murdoch: a public dispute over a college-sports channel.

Comcast subscribers may lose access to the Big Ten Network as Fox quarrels with the cable giant over a new contract, Mark Silverman, Fox's president of national networks, said Tuesday in prepared remarks at a media event in Chicago.

The Big Ten Network, a joint venture between Fox and the Big Ten Conference, broadcasts sports involving teams from universities across the Midwest, including some whose alumni reside in Chicago, one of Comcast's largest markets. The Big Ten Network has about 60 million subscribers nationwide, and about a third are Comcast subscribers.

The channel's contract with Comcast expires at the end of August and also covers Big Ten sporting events on Fox's sports channel, FS1. If the two sides can't reach a deal by then, FS1 plans to air other programming when Big Ten games would air on that channel.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Silverman said Fox has made offers to Comcast as far back as February, but "we've had no substantive response."

"I am letting everyone know this in order to alert Comcast subscribers of the real possibility that they may lose BTN and Big Ten football games on FS1 this season," he said.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Tonic maker Fevertree upbeat on 2018 results on UK gin craze

Lindt invests more on Hershey's turf amid US chocolate rebound

When we eat, or don’t eat, may be critical for health

'Eggs' made from mung beans are the latest food substitute

Alibaba's Ele.me goes on 3b yuan summer spending spree to fight competition

Ritz Cracker products recalled after potential salmonella risk identified

Editor's Choice

BT_20180724_JLAUDIT24_3509096.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services

BT_20180724_MRKOHDZGU_3509236.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him

BP_OCBC_240718_2.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks step up pace of cutting, reskilling tellers

Most Read

1 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
2 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
3 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
4 Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF
5 OCBC to cut half of teller jobs in next 2 years in digital banking push; all affected staff to be retrained
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Horizon Towers_240718_43.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Real Estate

Citing recent cooling measures, Horizon Towers extends tender closing date

BP_Horizon Towers_240718_43.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

fta.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, South America customs union Mercosur start free trade negotiations

Shopmatic 3 easy steps.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Startups

Singapore e-commerce startup Shopmatic expands to the Middle East

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening