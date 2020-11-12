You are here

France says Japanese tyremaker Bridgestone to shut Bethune plant

Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 10:53 PM

Japanese tyremaker Bridgestone has decided to "close the door" on its Bethune plant in northern France, Junior Economy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

Bridgestone said in September it wanted to close the factory in the face of low demand for its main product, low-profile tyres.

The government will, however, fight to ensure it remains an industrial site and will work on possible new offers for the site, Ms Pannier-Runacher said after meeting Bridgestone and plant representatives in Bethune.

"Bridgestone leaves the Bethune site. We'll be there alongside the employees to find the best possible solutions", Ms Pannier-Runacher told reporters, adding that the tyremaker did not want to invest in the plant due to overcapacity.

With 863 employees, the factory has a daily production capacity of about 17,000 tyres.

REUTERS

