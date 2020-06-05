You are here

Gap records nearly US$1b in losses on coronavirus-led store closures

Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 11:42 AM

Gap Inc on Thursday reported a quarterly loss of nearly US$1 billion as the apparel retailer was forced to close its stores due to the coronavirus outbreak, sending its shares down about 8 per cent after market hours.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Retailers that sell non-essential goods such as clothing...

