Gilead questions WHO study that cast doubts on drug's Covid-19 benefits

Fri, Oct 16, 2020 - 5:29 PM

Gilead Sciences has questioned the findings of a World Health Organization (WHO) study that concluded its Covid-19 drug remdesivir does not help patients who have been admitted to hospital.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SWITZERLAND] Gilead Sciences has questioned the findings of a World Health Organization (WHO) study that concluded its Covid-19 drug remdesivir does not help patients who have been admitted to hospital.

The American company told Reuters the data appeared inconsistent, the findings were...

