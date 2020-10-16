Gilead questions WHO study that cast doubts on drug's Covid-19 benefits

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SWITZERLAND] Gilead Sciences has questioned the findings of a World Health Organization (WHO) study that concluded its Covid-19 drug remdesivir does not help patients who have been admitted to hospital.
The American company told Reuters the data appeared inconsistent, the findings were...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes