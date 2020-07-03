You are here

Gilead's Covid-19 antiviral remdesivir gets conditional EU clearance

Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 9:37 PM

The European Commission said on Friday it had given conditional approval for the use of antiviral remdesivir in severe Covid-19 patients following an accelerated review process, making it the region's first therapy to be authorised to treat the virus.
