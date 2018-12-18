You are here

Home > Consumer

H&M's blowout sales raise questions about inventory

Tue, Dec 18, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181218_HM_3646026.jpg
It's possible a lot of H&M's sales growth wasn't very profitable: its outlets had been selling sweaters for as little as US$9.99.

Geneva

HENNES & MAURITZ AB reported its fastest quarterly sales growth in three years, though analysts said the big question is how much the struggling Swedish retailer cut prices on clothes to clear excess inventory.

Revenue rose 12 per cent to 56.4 billion krona (S$8.5 billion) in the three months to November, according to a statement Monday. Analysts expected sales of 56.1 billion krona. The figures exclude value-added tax.

While the gain may make bulls more optimistic that H&M is reducing its record inventory position, investors may react coolly after a recent rebound in the stock.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

H&M also had a very easy quarterly comparative. It may be hard to raise prices in December after offering such big discounts in November, Richard Chamberlain, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets said.

It won't be clear until full results are published on Jan 31 as to what effect the sales spurt had on earnings. It's possible a lot of the sales growth wasn't very profitable: H&M has recently been selling sweaters for as little as US$9.99.

Favourable currency shifts supplied half of the growth; excluding foreign-exchange movements, sales grew 6 per cent in the quarter. Rival Inditex SA faces a currency headwind, which crimped revenue in its most recently reported quarter.

The stock fell as much as 2.9 per cent in early trading. H&M had gained 27 per cent in the three-month run-up before the results as sentiment towards the embattled retailer shifted. The shares have been buoyed by share purchases by Chairman Stefan Persson and Ikea's investment company Interogo Holding. BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Top Glove posts record revenue of RM1.26b in Q1

Britain's ASOS adds to retail gloom with profit warning

Facebook Watch takes on YouTube with pranksters, magicians and cartoons

Rising affluence in India sees higher sales of premium alcohol

Burger chain Jack in the Box exploring options, including a sale

Marijuana merchants have something to learn from Tide Pods

Editor's Choice

BT_20181218_MAS_3646253.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

BP_SGtrade_181218_2.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore November exports' slide sounds caution on trade

BP_SGprivate_181218_3.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Real Estate

Developers' November sales jump but challenges lie ahead

Most Read

1 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
2 Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others
3 SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019
4 Apple will update iPhones in China to avoid a ban on sales
5 Singapore economy: 7 factors to watch in 2019

Must Read

BT_20181218_MAS_3646253.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

BP_SGtrade_181218_2.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore November exports' slide sounds caution on trade

BP_SGprivate_181218_3.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Real Estate

Developers' November sales jump but challenges lie ahead

BT_20181218_TRANSWAP_3646300.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Garage

TranSwap takes aim at remittance business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening