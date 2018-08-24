You are here

Home > Consumer

Hong Kong casino firm Landing says chairman unreachable, shares plunge

Fri, Aug 24, 2018 - 11:20 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong-listed casino operator Landing International Development said it had lost contact with its chairman since Thursday, sending the company's shares down as much as 33 per cent.

Landing's US$1.5 billion integrated casino in the Philippines was thrown into uncertainty this month after President Rodrigo Duterte abruptly halted the project, saying it was unfavourable to the government.

In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange late on Thursday, Landing said it had been "unable to contact or reach" chairman Yang Zhihui.

Landing said the business operations and financial positions of the group were normal. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Yang, who has been with Landing since 2013 and is the company's controlling shareholder, has his roots in property development in Anhui province in eastern China.

Mr Yang has close connections with Macau junket operators, middle men who facilitate the VIP high-roller gambling business, according to casino executives who declined to be named.

He also has business ties to Huarong International Financial Holdings, the Chinese publication Caixin reported.

Huarong has been facing a liquidity crunch triggered by an anti-corruption probe into its former chairman Lai Xiaomin in April.

Huarong did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Mr Yang owns 50.48 per cent of Landing's issued share capital, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

The company, which opened a casino in South Korea's Jeju island in February 2018, had been vying to set up a casino in Manila's Entertainment City.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp, a government-owned and controlled firm under the president's office, granted in July a license for Landing to build the casino.

However, shortly after the company broke ground on the project on Aug 7, a Duterte spokesman said the casino would be cancelled because Landing's lease was unfavourable to the government.

REUTERS

Consumer

Some Singtel mobile users experiencing intermittent reception with 4G calls

Coffee exporters struggle to find ships for Brazil bumper crop

Sales at Gap brand stores worsen, shares fall

Swiss watch exports post best half-yearly showing in six years

Novartis trial win lifts profile of new breast cancer drug

Nikon plays catch-up with mirrorless camera

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit can be sponsor's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

Most Read

1 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
2 Singtel shares surge 7.5% on potential union of Australia telecom rivals
3 Phoenix Heights sold en bloc for S$33.1 million to OKP Holdings associate
4 After the bitcoin boom: Hard lessons for cryptocurrency investors
5 SIA pushes on with reforms, ties up with Alibaba and works on brand overhaul
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit can be sponsor's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

Aug 24, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Global Yellow Pages, Lion Asiapac, Ryobi Kiso, Clearbridge Health, Lian Beng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening