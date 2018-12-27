You are here

Home > Consumer

Huawei expects 2018 revenue at US$109b, up 21%

Thu, Dec 27, 2018 - 4:11 PM

doc73dhtd8au1e1kbmhc7ry_doc738uvg6stqr1azmwg1qe.jpg
Huawei Technologies' rotating chairman Guo Ping said in his new year's address that the Chinese tech giant's revenue in 2018 is expected to be $108.5 billion, up 21 per cent year-on-year.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Huawei Technologies' rotating chairman Guo Ping said in his new year's address that the Chinese tech giant's revenue in 2018 is expected to be $108.5 billion, up 21 per cent year-on-year.

Mr Guo said Huawei has secured 26 5G contracts. Smartphone shipments in 2018 are expected to surpass 200 million units.

Huawei is the world's largest telecom equipment maker and the second largest smartphone seller. It has come under international pressure this year after the United States and its allies including Australia and New Zealand started barring its equipment on security concerns.

Huawei's chief financial officer Sabrina Meng, who is also the daughter of its founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested and released on bail in Canada earlier this month as the US alleged she defrauded banks with Iran-related transactions.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer

High-flying chicken prices lift South-east Asia's top stock

Starbucks' expansion runs out of steam in South Africa

Parents scramble to keep up as TikTok videos take hold with teens

Poland's Torun gingerbread: the ancient luxury with a secret recipe

Huawei ships record 200 million phones despite US crackdown

Ofo plight a warning to China's tech investors

Editor's Choice

BP_ASIA_271218_3.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Christmas rout leaves markets contemplating tough year ahead

BT_20181227_ROB27_3652715.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Real Estate

Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m

Dec 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M bags S$300m of contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

Most Read

1 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
2 Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply
3 Singapore goes underground to boost land use
4 Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m
5 A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

Must Read

BP_STI_271218_13.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon at 3,070.55, up 2% on day

BP_Sinopec_271218_9.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Sinopec suspends top officials at its trading arm: sources

Dec 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Innopac's outgoing CEO gets S$491,920 for unused leave dating back to 2008

AK_whitehouse_2712.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Technology

White House mulls new year executive order to bar Huawei, ZTE purchases

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening