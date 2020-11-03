You are here

Home > Consumer

Hugo Boss focused on China and online to bolster sales

Tue, Nov 03, 2020 - 3:46 PM

AK_hgb_0111.jpg
German fashion house Hugo Boss said it was focused on driving a recovery of its business online and in China amid continuing uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic as it reported a return to profitability in the third quarter.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BERLIN] German fashion house Hugo Boss said it was focused on driving a recovery of its business online and in China amid continuing uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic as it reported a return to profitability in the third quarter.

Hugo Boss reported quarterly revenue fell a currency-adjusted 24 per cent to 533 million euros (S$847.8 million), missing average analyst forecasts for 553 million euros, while its operating profit of 15 million euros was slightly ahead of consensus.

The company said sales in mainland China rose 27 per cent, while online sales jumped 66 per cent, as Hugo Boss launched ecommerce in 24 more markets in June and August.

In Europe, sales fell 21 per cent, even as demand rebounded from the coronavirus lockdowns in the second quarter in markets like Britain and France, as the collapse in tourism kept hurting its business.

Known for its smart men's suits, Hugo Boss had already been shifting to selling more sports wear and casual styles before the coronavirus prompted fashion trends to move even more in that direction as people work from home.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It said sales of casualwear were only down by a mid single-digit percentage rate at its Hugo label targeting younger consumers.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Eggless egg-maker eat just prepping for europe rollout next year

EssilorLuxottica quarterly sales recover as second virus wave looms

Philippines allows land-based casinos to accept bets online

Jewellery maker Pandora warns new lockdowns may hurt peak season sales

7-Eleven parent to sell up to 300 petrol stations after buying Speedway: sources

Bayer flags US$750m higher Roundup settlement bill

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 3, 2020 04:06 PM
Consumer

Eggless egg-maker eat just prepping for europe rollout next year

[SAN FRANCISCO] Eat Just Inc is ready to sell plant-based eggs in western Europe: it's got a manufacturer, a...

Nov 3, 2020 04:03 PM
Consumer

EssilorLuxottica quarterly sales recover as second virus wave looms

[GDANSK] EssilorLuxottica said on Tuesday its third-quarter sales showed signs of recovery, but the maker of Oakley...

Nov 3, 2020 03:55 PM
Consumer

Philippines allows land-based casinos to accept bets online

[MANILA] The Philippine has allowed land-based casinos to accept bets online, in a move that could help operators...

Nov 3, 2020 03:46 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks gain the most in nearly 5 months on strong global data

[SEOUL] South Korean shares climbed the most in nearly five months on Tuesday as strong factory output data from...

Nov 3, 2020 03:34 PM
Garage

Microsoft to join US$100m investment in Indonesia's Bukalapak

[HONG KONG] Microsoft has agreed to join a US$100 million investment in Indonesian online marketplace Bukalapak.com...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

STI jumps 1.4% on Tuesday afternoon as investors eye US election results

Biden leads Trump narrowly in Florida on eve of election: Reuters/Ipsos

Hungry hogs spark a green fuel rethink by Chinese energy giant

Looking for job advice? Try TikTok

Stocks to watch: FCT, LMIRT, Wilmar, CapitaLand, ARA Logos, Lendlease Reit

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for