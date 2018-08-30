You are here

Home > Consumer

India calls for halt to sales, import of e-cigarettes, smoking devices

Thu, Aug 30, 2018 - 5:50 AM

New Delhi

INDIA'S federal health ministry called on Tuesday for stopping the sale or import of electronic cigarettes and heat-not-burn tobacco devices that companies like Philip Morris International Inc were planning to launch in the country.

India has stringent laws to deter tobacco use, which the government says kills more than 900,000 people every year. But the country still has 106 million adult smokers, second only to China according to the World Health Organization.

In an advisory to state governments, the health ministry said such devices were a "great health risk" and it was possible that children and non-smokers using such products could switch to cigarettes once they get addicted to nicotine.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The government took a position on such products with tobacco giant Philip Morris planning to launch its iQOS smoking device in India. Reuters reported in June that Philip Morris was working towards achieving iQOS's acceptability as a reduced risk product in the country.

Philip Morris says the sleek, penlike iQOS heats but does not burn tobacco, producing a nicotine-containing vapour rather than smoke and making it less harmful than conventional cigarettes. The company wants to one day stop selling cigarettes altogether.

The health ministry asked Indian states to "ensure" that electronic nicotine delivery systems including e-cigarettes - devices which use a nicotine-laced liquid - as well as heat-not-burn devices are not sold, manufactured, imported or advertised.

Such devices, the ministry said, "are a great health risk to public at large, especially to children, adolescents, pregnant women and women of reproductive age".

Philip Morris did not respond to Reuters queries. ITC, India's leading cigarette maker which also sells e-cigarettes, also did not respond.

A senior health official said the government was "sending a strong message" about how such products were harmful for the public.

Last year, a New Delhi resident filed a public interest litigation in the Delhi High Court calling for regulation of e-cigarettes.

The court last week asked the federal health ministry to say when it would announce regulatory measures for such devices.

"The case was filed to bring out the absolute absence of regulation. It is now critical that stringent implementation measures are taken," said Bhuvanesh Sehgal, a Delhi-based lawyer who argued in the case. REUTERS

Consumer

Koufu's Q2 net profit slips 2.6%

SPH Magazines expands its complimentary digital library to Shangri-La Hotel

Fast-food chain Yum China rejects US$17.6b buyout offer

Revamped Tiffany flagship store at New York's Fifth Avenue to have more sales, VIP space

Pernod Ricard in high spirits as India, China sales drive growth

Wall Street expats angle for piece of China's biotech drug boom

Editor's Choice

NLX_rcland014.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks

bp_mas_280818_59.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore debt market deepens with Asian Bond Grant Scheme

BT_20180829_YOCAP29_3545246.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

Lee Chee Koon to be CapLand's president, group CEO from Sept 15

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
3 DBS or UOB, why not both?
4 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
5 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

doc71noymei6yf1lzo9c7_doc71nrwh5jhehu7j012h5.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

RCEP talks could be nearing finish line; integrated Asean a more attractive economic partner: PM Lee

doc71noymei6yf1lzo9c7_doc71nrwh5jhehu7j012h5.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Asean services providers, exporters to gain from two accords signed at Asean Economic Ministers Meeting

colin-mas-29.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS and Dubai authority sign fintech accord

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening