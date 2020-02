Retail sales in Indonesia contracted 0.5 per cent in December from a year earlier, despite year-end festivities, according to a central bank survey released on Tuesday.

[JAKARTA] Retail sales in Indonesia contracted 0.5 per cent in December from a year earlier, despite year-end festivities, according to a central bank survey released on Tuesday.

The Bank Indonesia survey predicted sales in January to have remained weak, estimating an annual drop of 3.1 per cent because of falling sales of clothes, food and beverages.

REUTERS