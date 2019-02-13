You are here

Home > Consumer

Insider trading lawsuit filed against top CBS execs

Wed, Feb 13, 2019 - 2:28 PM

file74124g0iqswn73l9h5k.jpg
Current and former CBS executives sold shares in the company before sexual harassment allegations against then-CEO Leslie Moonves became public, according to a lawsuit filed in New York, The Wall Street Journal reported.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Current and former CBS executives sold shares in the company before sexual harassment allegations against then-CEO Leslie Moonves became public, according to a lawsuit filed in New York, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The suit was presented on Monday by shareholders who are asking a judge to give them class action status, the newspaper said.

Named in the lawsuit are Mr Moonves, who resigned in September, acting CEO Joe Ianniello, chief accounting officer Lawrence Liding and former communications chief Gil Schwartz.

The suit alleges that the four men sold more than 3.4 million shares worth over US$200 million before CBS announced in July that it would investigate Moonves for alleged sexual harassment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The complaint was filed by the Construction Laborers Pension Trust for Southern California.

It argued that the timing and amount of the sales "were unusual and suspicious."

The lawsuit says that Mr Moonves sold stock valued at US$155.3 million between June 2017 and May 2018 and that during this period CBS knew of media inquiries about sexual harassment allegations against him.

The Journal said CBS and Moonves deny these allegations.

The suit seeks compensatory damages, on grounds that the value of CBS stock was inflated because the company was not forthcoming with shareholders about worries over Moonves and the corporate culture at CBS.

AFP

Consumer

Levi Strauss files for IPO, seeks listing on NYSE under ‘LEVI'

French wine and spirits exports shrug off weak China to hit record in 2018

Pig and chicken farmers are big winners in China's silicon valley

Toshiba cuts profit outlook again

BuzzFeed journalists vote to unionize in wake of layoffs

Overseas tariffs sour US whiskey exports

Editor's Choice

SL_hsk_130219_4.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Infrastructure players look for another Budget boost

SL_mas_120219_46.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Dedicated body to level up corporate governance standards

Feb 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yoma's bond issue: Baht what about Singapore?

Most Read

1 Oxley Q2 net profit down 33%
2 Ex-Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan joining DBS as group head of strategy and planning
3 SIAS queries Hyflux chief Olivia Lum and board on remuneration, operations
4 Get ready for pricier private hospital Shield plans and riders
5 Positioning Singapore for future challenges

Must Read

file73e5vl2cf801lr12i5jh.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Visitor arrivals to Singapore grew 6.2% in 2018, beating expectations and outpacing tourist spending

doc7426o96lj07tia5hc1x_doc70krwmjtuabhd314bd.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore real household income growth per person slows to 3% in 2018

doc7428kepwjdd91v6tf7b_doc741sx5b5ikyzd3zme15.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

EU lawmakers approve launch of Singapore free trade agreement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening