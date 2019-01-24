You are here

Home > Consumer

Is there a 'circular' solution to the world's food problems?

Thu, Jan 24, 2019 - 8:16 AM

[ROME] The pesticide exposure, antibiotic resistance, air and water pollution and other factors caused by industrial food production could kill 5 million people a year by 2050, a new report said.

That is four times the number of deaths caused by traffic accidents globally.

Preventing that from happening requires producing food locally, using eco-friendly methods, eliminating waste and designing and marketing healthier products, said a foundation set up by record-breaking British sailor Ellen MacArthur.

Redesigning the food industry into a so-called "circular economy" model would reduce health costs, save land and water and create new business opportunities, said the report, launched Thursday at the World Economic Forum.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Cities could be important catalysts in this change as 80 per cent of all food is expected to consumed in cities by 2050, it said.

Under the current linear system, food enters cities where it is processed or consumed and only a small portion of the resulting organic waste, in the form of discarded food, byproducts or sewage, gets used again.

In a circular economy, raw materials and byproducts are reused and very little is wasted.

Cities would need to source food produced locally in ways that regenerate the ecosystem, distribute the surplus to those who cannot afford it, and turn byproducts into new products from fertiliser to feed to materials for bioenergy.

The benefits "could be worth US$2.7 trillion a year to the global economy", according to the report.

In contrast, the "extractive, wasteful, and polluting nature" of current food production costs society US$5.7 trillion a year globally, through costs to human and environmental health, the report said.

"What you eat matters, but how it has been produced matters as well. You could very well be eating healthy, but still be exposed to the negative impacts because of the way food is produced," said Clementine Schouteden, the report's lead author.

"We are at an absolutely critical point," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation from Davos.

Scientists are increasingly calling for systemic changes to the way food is being produced and consumed, saying industrial farming has led to a food system that contributes to climate change, cripples the environment and causes a malnutrition crisis.

Agriculture, forestry and other land uses are responsible for a quarter of the greenhouse gas emissions heating up the planet, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Meanwhile, one third of all food produced, worth nearly US$1 trillion, is wasted globally every year, FAO figures show, even as 821 million people go hungry and one in eight adults are obese.

Last week, scientists unveiled for the first time what they say is an ideal diet for the health of the planet and its people, recommending a doubling of consumption of nuts, fruits, vegetables and legumes, and a halving of meat and sugar intake.

REUTERS

Consumer

P&G confident of payoff from Gillette's 'Me Too' ad

China's Baidu pledges to improve search service after complaint

Tokyo to turn famed fish market into conference centre

Third former Tesco director cleared of fraud over 2014 scandal

Procter & Gamble boosts sales outlook as earnings jump

Toxic substances found in nappies in France: government agency

Editor's Choice

SL_IBIWS_240119_1.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Real Estate

Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

BT_20190124_ABCRYPTO23_3677091.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reminder: Crypto currencies are not legal tender

Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Catalist: to grow or to heal?

Most Read

1 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
2 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
3 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
4 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector
5 Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Must Read

SL_IBIWS_240119_1.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Real Estate

Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

BT_20190124_ABCRYPTO23_3677091.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reminder: Crypto currencies are not legal tender

SL_imas_240119_3.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore fund managers troubled by trade war, geopolitical risks

sl_oil_220119_36 (1).jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Oil and gas sector to invest in technology for cost savings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening