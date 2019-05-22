You are here

Home > Consumer

Japan’s biggest phone companies look at pulling Huawei handsets

Wed, May 22, 2019 - 2:46 PM

NTT Docomo.JPG
NTT Docomo Inc, Japan's largest operator, said Wednesday it is considering halting reservations for new Huawei products, while its rival KDDI Corp said it would indefinitely delay introduction of Huawei's P30 handset.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan's biggest wireless carriers are looking at halting sales of new Huawei Technologies Co phones, adding to woes of the Chinese mobile equipment maker that has been accused by the US of posing a security threat.

NTT Docomo Inc, Japan's largest operator, said Wednesday it is considering halting reservations for new Huawei products, while its rival KDDI Corp said it would indefinitely delay introduction of Huawei's P30 handset. YMobile Inc, a wireless phone brand operated by SoftBank, announced a similar move.

The steps underscore the stakes for Huawei, which has overtaken Apple Inc as the world's second-largest maker of smartphones and was on track to surpass the largest, Samsung Electronics Co. The Trump administration has blacklisted Huawei - which it accuses of aiding China in espionage - and has taken steps to cut off the US-made software and semiconductors it needs to make smartphones and networking gear.

Docomo, KDDI and Ymobile didn't say whether they would halt service or sales of all Huawei products.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

SoftBank brand Ymobile to delay launch of Huawei P30 Lite phone

Mobile services provider redONE debuts in Singapore with S$8-28 monthly plans, free data-roaming in Malaysia

China Star Food raises S$4.3m from fully subscribed rights issue

Jamie Oliver: TV star and man on a mission

Adidas, Nike, PUMA say new tariffs on China would be 'catastrophic'

US McDonald's hit with sexual harassment complaints

Editor's Choice

BT_20190522_GDP22A_3787999.jpg
May 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore growth downgraded as trade war threatens economy, business

BT_20190522_WESTPAC_3788072.jpg
May 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers

lwx_Huawei_220519_3.jpg
May 22, 2019
Stocks

Tech stocks take a beating amid Washington's ban against Huawei

Most Read

1 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan
2 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
3 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
4 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
5 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead

Must Read

1.jpg
May 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

LTA sells S$1.4b bond, its second mega deal in 2019

lwx_hdb_220519_52.jpg
May 22, 2019
Real Estate

HDB launches over 6,700 new flats, including units in Tengah, Kallang Whampoa

May 22, 2019
Consumer

Mobile services provider redONE debuts in Singapore with S$8-28 monthly plans, free data-roaming in Malaysia

May 22, 2019
Real Estate

Share of Asia-Pacific real estate AUM up in 2018; CapitaLand top in region with US$55.9b in AUM: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening