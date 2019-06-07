You are here

Home > Consumer

Japan minister says high heels 'appropriate' in response to call for ban

Fri, Jun 07, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

JAPAN'S health minister said in response to a petition seeking a ban on requiring women to wear high heels at work that such dress code expectations are "necessary and appropriate" in the workplace.

Health Minister Takumi Nemoto responded on Wednesday to an online campaign gaining attention in Japan under the hashtag #KuToo, a play on the Japanese words for shoe, kutsu, and pain, kutsuu.

The petition, which has collected 21,000 online signatures and is still growing, was submitted on Monday to the health ministry by Yumi Ishikawa, a 32-year-old funeral parlour worker.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

She said on Twitter in January she was required to wear 5-7 centimetre heels at work, causing her feet to hurt.

Many Japanese companies may not explicitly require female employees to wear high heels but many women do so because of tradition and social expectations.

"I think it's within the range of what's commonly accepted as necessary and appropriate in the workplace," Mr Nemoto said in response to a question from an opposition lawmaker in a parliamentary committee.

However, Mr Nemoto also said it could be considered "power harassment" if employers required female workers who had been injured to wear high heels.

Ms Ishikawa said on Thursday Mr Nemoto's comments had pushed the issue even more into the spotlight and wanted people to debate the issue seriously. "It seems like men don't really understand that wearing high heels can be painful and lead to injuries," she told Reuters. "But even if women aren't hurt, I'd like such expectations to be considered power harassment."

Ms Ishikawa said Mr Nemoto's remarks might prompt some women to bring the issue up with their bosses.

"This might spur that kind of action, so I think this is going in a good direction," she said.

The health ministry said it was reviewing the petition and declined to comment further. REUTERS

Consumer

Expansion of microalgae production to improve Singapore's food security

State-linked EDBI invests in Circles.Life

Foxconn to overhaul management as chairman seeks Taiwan presidency

Tech backlash misses the real damage tech giants do

On honeymoon - with a photographer

Kingsmen, Hasbro to open NERF family entertainment centres in the US

Editor's Choice

Jun 7, 2019
Real Estate

Govt pares land supply for private homes amid demand and supply concerns

BT_20190607_JLC_3802450.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge

Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Queries over missing S$33m: Allied Tech outlines escrow account fund flows

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong arrested and charged in State Courts
2 Six more firms to be placed on SGX watch-list from June 6
3 Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment
4 Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts
5 Singapore to experience sharpest slowdown in S-E Asia with 1.9% GDP growth this year: ICAEW report

Must Read

Jun 7, 2019
Real Estate

Govt pares land supply for private homes amid demand and supply concerns

BT_20190607_JLC_3802450.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge

Jun 7, 2019
Garage

GIC's ex-chief economist to join Grab

BT_20190607_ECOS_3802476.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Technology

Ecosperity: PUB to seek proposals for solar panel systems on Tengeh Reservoir

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening