You are here

Home > Consumer

Jeweller Pandora cuts sales forecast on weak consumer, Hong Kong unrest

Tue, Nov 05, 2019 - 4:26 PM

[COPENHAGEN] Danish jewellery maker Pandora on Tuesday warned of a steeper fall in sales this year than expected, hurt by lower spending by consumers in the United States and Britain and political unrest in Hong Kong.

It now sees sales falling 7-9 per cent this year, down from a previous forecast of a 3-7 per cent drop.

Shares were seen down as much as 15 per cent in early trade.

Pandora's jewellery, especially its charms for bracelets, used to be in high demand but the company is struggling to entice consumers with new and edgy pieces, keeping both shoppers and investors at bay.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a bid to win back shoppers the world's largest jewellery maker by production capacity has doubled down on efforts to refresh its image but costs related to the revamp weighed on the quarter.

SEE ALSO

US reiterates commitment to Indo-Pacific as bilateral trade hits record US$2t in 2018

Total like-for-like sales dropped 10 per cent in the third quarter, while in Hong Kong sales halved as protests disrupted traffic at its stores.

A weaker economy pressured consumer spending in some of its biggest markets, including the United States, Britain and mainland China.

Third-quarter earnings before interest tax (EBIT) and excluding restructuring costs fell 25 per cent to 891 million Danish crowns (S$180.1 million), below the 986 million crowns expected by analysts in a company-compiled poll.

REUTERS

Consumer

Hugo Boss predicts recovery after Hong Kong hit

Bain, KKR among bidders for Hong Kong gaming firm Leyou: sources

Return of Popeyes chicken sandwich in US prompts sellouts, fatal fight

De Beers cuts diamond prices by about 5% as industry crisis deepens

At-home test could boost screening for cervical cancer

China’s pork consumption risks collapse as prices surge

BREAKING

Nov 5, 2019 04:16 PM
Consumer

Hugo Boss predicts recovery after Hong Kong hit

[BERLIN] Hugo Boss expects sales and operating profit to recover in the fourth quarter, helped by more modern stores...

Nov 5, 2019 04:14 PM
Garage

Singapore e-wallet operator YouTrip expands to Thailand in Kasikornbank tie-up

SINGAPORE-BASED YouTrip has expanded to Thailand through a partnership with Thai bank Kasikornbank. This is the...

Nov 5, 2019 03:52 PM
Real Estate

Kampong Glam, Serangoon Gardens shophouses up for sale at S$6.9m and S$8.5m

TWO commercial shophouses in Kampong Glam and Serangoon Gardens have been put for sale via expression of interest at...

Nov 5, 2019 03:51 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks see highest close in nearly 6 months on trade optimism

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed at their highest since early-May on Tuesday on increasing signs that the United...

Nov 5, 2019 03:40 PM
Companies & Markets

Singtel, Ninja Van fined by privacy watchdog over separate data breaches

TELCO Singtel has been fined S$25,000 for a data breach involving its My Singtel mobile app, according to a decision...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly