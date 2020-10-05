You are here

Home > Consumer

J&J to pay more than US$100m to end over 1,000 talc suits

Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 10:51 PM

file7br9r7a2oxht4yhoab7.jpg
Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay more than US$100 million to resolve over 1,000 lawsuits blaming its baby powder for causing cancer, in the first set of major settlements in four years of litigation, people with knowledge of the pacts said.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW JERSEY] Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay more than US$100 million to resolve over 1,000 lawsuits blaming its baby powder for causing cancer, in the first set of major settlements in four years of litigation, people with knowledge of the pacts said.

The accords, struck with several law firms, signal that the world's largest maker of health care products is trying to get ahead of the burgeoning litigation, with some 20,000 lawsuits still pending, according to securities filings. They mark the first time Johnson & Johnson has settled the bulk of a plaintiffs lawyer's cases in the baby powder suits, rather than individual suits on the eve of or during trial.

The deals come seven months since J&J last faced a jury reviewing evidence about the cancer risk of its signature talc product, which it maintains is safe, although it has replaced it with a cornstarch version in the US and Canada. The company used the lull, due to the pandemic, to hold settlement talks, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

Now that hiatus is about to end, as a trial over a factory worker's claims of mesothelioma tied to talc is scheduled to start this month in California.

"In certain circumstances, we do choose to settle lawsuits, which is done without an admission of liability and in no way changes our position regarding the safety of our products," Kim Montagnino, a J&J spokeswoman, said in an emailed statement. She said "scientific evidence" supports that position."Our talc is safe, does not contain asbestos and does not cause cancer," Ms Montagnino said.

SEE ALSO

Best World drops defamation lawsuit against Bonitas Research

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Bristol Myers to buy heart drug developer MyoKardia for about US$13b

'Gilded cage': private pools, fancy meals in Thailand's luxury quarantine

Israeli baby formula maker Else to complete share offering this week

Luxury brand Mulberry forecasts reduced losses on improving sales trend

Singapore's last village proves nostalgic tourism hit in pandemic

Cineworld suspends operations at UK, US theatres, impacting 45,000 jobs

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 5, 2020 10:22 PM
Technology

Nvidia building UK supercomputer to boost Covid-19 research

[LONDON] US chip giant Nvidia said on Monday it is building Britain's most powerful supercomputer, which will use...

Oct 5, 2020 10:16 PM
Government & Economy

US service sector activity rises above pre-pandemic level in September

[WASHINGTON] US services industry activity picked up in September, pulling above a level that prevailed before the...

Oct 5, 2020 09:45 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St gains on stimulus hopes, hints of Trump hospital discharge

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as doctors said President Donald Trump could be...

Oct 5, 2020 09:43 PM
Government & Economy

Trump's Covid-19 status unclear, could return to White House Monday

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump began a fourth day at the military hospital on Monday where he is being...

Oct 5, 2020 08:54 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand seeks Red Bull heir extradition after Interpol 'red notice'

[BANGKOK] Thai police said on Monday they would seek the extradition of the fugitive heir to the Red Bull energy...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singtel should take a leaf from Keppel's book when it comes to investor communications

Singapore SMEs, individuals given more time to resume full loan repayments

Phillip SGD money market ETF debuts on SGX with initial AUM of S$100m

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sunseap to supply Facebook with solar energy for Singapore operations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.