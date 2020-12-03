You are here

J&T Express opens third Singapore warehouse

Thu, Dec 03, 2020 - 6:19 PM
E-COMMERCE logistics provider J&T Express has opened its third Singapore warehouse less than a year after launching here, in line with plans to develop a nationwide warehouse network.

Located in the west region of Singapore, the warehouse will improve J&T Express' efficiency and daily volume capacity, the logistics firm said in a media release on Monday. J&T Express launched in Singapore in January 2020.

"The plan to open our third warehouse within a year of entering the Singapore market is a significant achievement for the team at J&T Express," said J&T Express Singapore chief executive Andrew Sim. "Our agility and ability to adapt have contributed to our unprecedented growth during this period of drastic change."

J&T Express' number of daily deliveries doubled during the circuit breaker period, driven by consumers turning to online shopping amid the pandemic. To meet rising demand for deliveries, the company is accelerating its expansion plans for its warehouse network, has extended daily delivery hours and hired and trained more drivers.

The company is also increasing its fleet of small vans and large trucks to handle parcels of varying sizes, as it has noticed more consumers purchasing larger household items such as furniture online instead of in stores.

Other changes it has made include extending the customer service team's working time to seven days a week and expanding its quality control team.

Said Mr Sim: "E-commerce is here to stay, and will be the key driver of the logistics industry in the years ahead. This makes our ability to pivot a key trait that will allow us to continue supporting our customers as they turn to digitalisation."

J&T Express was founded in Indonesia in 2015. It now has presence in eight markets across Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia and China.

