Just Eat Takeaway's order growth jumps as online delivery surge continues

[AMSTERDAM] European food-ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com on Wednesday said it had received 46 per cent more orders in the third quarter than a year earlier, as a surge in online orders due to coronavirus social distancing measures continued.

Order growth accelerated from an increase of 32 per cent in the first half of 2020, with orders up 47 per cent in Germany and 43 per cent in the UK. Restaurants in the Netherlands delivered a third more meals through the company's platform.

"We have continued to generate strong adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation), while investing aggressively, and are well-positioned for autumn and winter, our traditional growth season," chief executive Jitse Groen said, without providing further financial details.

The figures were presented on a pro-forma basis, as if Takeaway's US$7.8 billion takeover of Britain's Just Eat that closed in April, had been completed Jan 1, 2019.

REUTERS