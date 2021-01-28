Las Vegas Sands hands reins to Robert Goldstein after Sheldon Adelson's death

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Los Angeles
LAS Vegas Sands, which owns Singapore's Marina Bay Sands, named acting chief executive officer Robert Goldstein as permanent CEO following the death of Sheldon Adelson, founder of the casino empire.
Mr Goldstein, 65, will assume the role of chairman as well, Las Vegas-...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes