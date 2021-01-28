You are here

Las Vegas Sands hands reins to Robert Goldstein after Sheldon Adelson's death

Patrick Dumont appointed president and chief operating officer; Randy Hyzak made CFO
Thu, Jan 28, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210128_PQSANDS28A_4425503.jpg
Chief executive officer Robert Goldstein will also assume the role of chairman.
PHOTOS: AFP, SANDS.COM

Los Angeles

LAS Vegas Sands, which owns Singapore's Marina Bay Sands, named acting chief executive officer Robert Goldstein as permanent CEO following the death of Sheldon Adelson, founder of the casino empire.

Mr Goldstein, 65, will assume the role of chairman as well, Las Vegas-...

