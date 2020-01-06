You are here

Little Caesars to deliver pizza - finally - with DoorDash service

Mon, Jan 06, 2020 - 3:49 PM

[NEW YORK] Little Caesars Enterprises Inc will partner with DoorDash Inc to provide pizza delivery services at 3,600 restaurants in the United States and Canada, starting on Monday, DoorDash said.

While pizza restaurants helped pioneer the idea of delivering food to people's houses years ago, Little Caesars - the world's third-largest pizza chain - has not offered delivery until now.

Little Caesars will not be listed on the DoorDash platform as a participating restaurant. Instead, orders will come through Little Caesars' own website and mobile app, the delivery company said.

The orders will then go out to DoorDash's driver fleet for fulfillment through a service called DoorDash Drive.

The deal comes as pizza restaurants, long a mainstay of food delivery, are under pressure from other kinds of restaurants large and small using delivery platforms, including DoorDash, Grubhub Inc, Uber Technologies Inc's Uber Eats and Postmates Inc.

