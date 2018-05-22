You are here

Home > Consumer

L'Oreal banks on Cannes gloss to drive sales in social-media savvy China

Its partnerships with Instagram and YouTube beauty bloggers have helped drive booming makeup sales
Tue, May 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180522_PQLOREAL22_3444784.jpg
In the flurry of videos L'Oreal produced during the Cannes film festival, red-carpet struts were interspersed with product demos and interviews with the brand's ambassadors. The combination of staging elaborate events, publicising them via social media and easing the path to points of sale is reaping rewards.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Paris

CHINESE actress and pop star Li Yuchun glides down the hallway of Cannes' Hotel Martinez in a tuxedo-inspired Jean Paul Gaultier gown and blue-grey pixie haircut, with a pack of L'Oreal videographers trotting backwards to stay out of the frame.

After striking a few poses on

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer

Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear

SPH, logistics firms to be part of locker network

Starbucks: You don't have to buy coffee to sit in our cafes or use our restrooms

You don't have to buy coffee to sit in our cafes or use our restrooms

SPH ties up with Parcel Santa to expand footprint in e-commerce, last-mile delivery

In faddish China, even glorified vending machines raise billions

Editor's Choice

May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Strong prospects in Asean, but firms face hurdles to regional expansion: survey

BT_20180522_NRPORSCHE_3444748.jpg
May 22, 2018
Transport

Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear

May 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR's expansion plans extend beyond Singapore's shores

Most Read

1 Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Ascendas India Trust, Tat Hong, Perennial
3 PM Lee Hsien Loong meets Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya
4 Perennial appoints Europe's luxury hotel group Kempinski to operate Capitol Singapore hotel
5 Wholesale electricity price spikes unsettle independent retailers
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Strong prospects in Asean, but firms face hurdles to regional expansion: survey

BT_20180522_NRPORSCHE_3444748.jpg
May 22, 2018
Transport

Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear

BT_20180522_VIPANEL22_3444790.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Deep understanding of Asean is key to seizing opportunities: panellists

BT_20180522_VIAVIATION22_3444793.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Improved aviation infrastructure needed to spur growth in Asean, says Liew Mun Leong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening