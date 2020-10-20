You are here

Home > Consumer

Lowe's aims to be holiday destination with scooters, trampolines

Tue, Oct 20, 2020 - 12:58 PM

rk_Lowes_201020.jpg
Lowe's Cos isn't known as much of a Christmas destination, but the retailer wants to change that by adding more playthings and gifts.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Lowe's Cos isn't known as much of a Christmas destination, but the retailer wants to change that by adding more playthings and gifts.

The Mooresville, North Carolina-based chain will sell items like electric scooters, trampolines, backyard movie screens and Ninja air fryers. The majority of these new products will be available online and in select stores.

Sales at Lowe's have boomed with socially-distancing Americans splurging on their properties at home-improvement chains that stayed open because they were deemed essential. Analysts expect that to continue with sector forecast to surpass the revenue gains of overall retail market and grow 8.9 per cent in November and December, according to Customer Growth Partners. With that kind of web and store traffic looming, Lowe's sees an opportunity to win a bigger piece of the Christmas pie.

"We've always had that license to play" during the holiday-shopping season, said Bill Boltz, executive vice president of merchandising. For years, the company has carried Christmas trees and decorations, but said it can go further.

This strategy is also partly a response to a shift in consumer behavior. Surveys show that many Americans remain wary about Covid-19 and crowded places. They are expected to visit fewer stores as a result and might be more willing to check something off their list at a store where they don't normally Christmas shop.

SEE ALSO

US CDC issues 'strong recommendation' for mask mandate on airplanes, trains

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Lowe's is not alone in pushing into categories outside its expertise. After Toys "R" Us liquidated in 2018, several retailers, including drug chains, grocery stores and party centers, tried to grab a piece of the Christmas toy business. In the end, however, most of the gains went to companies already established in the space, like Amazon.com Inc.

When Lowe's Chief Executive Officer Marvin Ellison took over two years ago, his leadership team started looking for ways to become a bigger holiday player, according to Mr Boltz. Last year, the chain added more household decor and entered categories outside home improvement, like mattresses and workout machines.

Pushing beyond paint, tools and plywood, also helped the company by expanding its supplier network. And when Covid hit the US in March, it had relationships in place to source hard-to-find items, like exercise equipment.

In a sign that this move might work, the company said sales of its holiday items are so far topping expectations.

"What we want to be known for is the holiday," Mr Boltz said.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Britain's Asda targets 2040 for net zero carbon emissions

Impossible Foods launches for retail in Singapore, Hong Kong supermarkets

Biolidics issues letter of demand to biochip partner Sysmex over IP matters

KTMG develops own brand, expands manufacturing to PPEs amid pandemic

SingPost to buy stake in Australia fourth-party logistics service firm for A$85m

Australian fake-meat maker raises A$77m from Goldman, Temasek

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 20, 2020 01:05 PM
Government & Economy

Stock market boom, new listings mint China billionaires at record pace

[SHANGHAI] China is minting new billionaires at a record pace despite an economy bruised by the coronavirus pandemic...

Oct 20, 2020 01:03 PM
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors' Jeffrey Ong faces 19 more charges involving S$17.5m linked to HK-listed firm

JLC Advisors' managing partner Jeffrey Ong Su Aun has allegedly misappropriated funds belonging to Hong Kong-listed...

Oct 20, 2020 12:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Malaysia Sime Darby said to mull health care unit spinoff in Malaysia

[KUALA LUMPUR] Sime Darby Bhd, one of Malaysia's oldest conglomerates, is weighing a separate listing for its health...

Oct 20, 2020 12:25 PM
Life & Culture

Pitt's 'Fight Club' jacket, 'Pretty Woman' boots up for sale in memorabilia auction

[LONDON] Film fans will have the chance to get their hands on the thigh-high patent leather boots worn by Julia...

Oct 20, 2020 12:25 PM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan to downgrade growth, inflation forecasts: sources

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan is expected to cut this fiscal year's economic and price forecasts when it issues fresh...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: IReit, Suntec Reit, Cromwell E-Reit, Sabana Reit, Keppel Reit

Suntec Reit prices S$200m perps at 3.8%

Cromwell E-Reit unit establishes 1.5b euro medium-term note programme

Agencies 'firing on all cylinders' to create jobs; capabilities can be acquired over time

Singapore stocks open lower, tracking US markets; STI down 0.5%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for