You are here

Home > Consumer

Luxury TV and stereo maker B&O warns of sales decline, lower profit margin

Thu, Dec 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191219_ATBANG19_3981214.jpg
B&O, founded in 1925 and known for its innovative audio technology, blamed increased competition in wireless earphones and unsatisfactory sales for the slump. B&O's biggest shareholder is Chinese investor Qi Jianhong.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Copenhagen

DANISH luxury TV and stereo maker Bang & Olufsen cut its revenue and operating margin outlook, blaming fierce competition and poor sales - the fourth such profit warning for the struggling company in a year.

B&O had vowed to return to profit in 2019 following three warnings in the previous year, but was forced to ditch this promise as it failed to entice shoppers, resulting in a 31 per cent sales decline in the second quarter to 627 million crowns (S$127 million).

B&O, which was founded in 1925 and built its initial success on innovative audio technology, blamed increased competition in wireless earphones and unsatisfactory sales for the slump.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

''The strategic direction is unchanged, but it is evident that a fundamental change of the sales and marketing efforts is required,'' chief executive Kristian Tear said in a statement late on Tuesday. ''We need to create a culture in which we are closer to customers and partners.''

SEE ALSO

Crisis at Bang & Olufsen deepens with fourth warning in a year

Mr Tear, who took up the position in October, added that a new threeyear plan would be presented at a capital markets day on April 3.

B&O now expects revenue to drop 13-18 per cent in its 2019-20 financial year which ends in May compared with single-digit growth previously forecast.

It cut its earnings before interest and tax margin forecast to a drop of 4-9 per cent from a previously expected improvement on the 2.1 per cent achieved last year.

Nordnet analyst Per Hansen called the profit warning ''catastrophic'' and said the stock could fall at least 25 per cent when the Copenhagen stock exchange opened. Its share price is down roughly 70 per cent over the past year.

B&O's biggest shareholder is Chinese investor Qi Jianhong, who owns just under 15 per cent in the company through his Sparkle Roll companies, Refinitiv data showed. In April 2016, Bang & Olufsen rejected a takeover bid by Sparkle Roll. REUTERS

BREAKING

Dec 18, 2019 11:21 PM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property buys more shares in Frasers Property Thailand

SINGAPORE-LISTED Frasers Property Limited (FPL) continues to raise its stake in Frasers Property Thailand (FPT),...

Dec 18, 2019 11:04 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens flat as record-setting rally runs out of steam

US stocks opened largely flat on Wednesday as markets took a breather from a record-setting spree, while FedEx...

Dec 18, 2019 10:34 PM
Companies & Markets

Oxley JV company appoints developer for Negeri Selangor land

OXLEY'S joint-venture company, Peninsular Teamwork, has granted developer Grand Place Development the rights to...

Dec 18, 2019 10:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Japfa proposes 1-for-10 rights issue to pare debt

MAINBOARD-LISTED agri-food firm Japfa has proposed to undertake a renounceable non-underwritten rights issue on the...

Dec 18, 2019 10:07 PM
Technology

Apple, Google, Amazon to create common standard for smart home devices

[WASHINGTON] Amazon, Apple and Google announced plans Wednesday to develop a common technology standard for smart...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly